총 AQ 호텔 객실 150 침실
파트너 병원 Ladprao General Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 시즌스 시암 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 시즌스 시암 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Seasons Siam Hotel은 프라 투남 시장 지구 근처에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 깨끗하고 편안한 가격 대비 가치가있는 숙박 시설과 로비에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.
수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 단 40 분 거리에있는 Seasons Siam의 객실은 고전적인 스타일로 꾸며져 있으며 편안한 숙박에 필요한 기본 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 모든 투숙객의 편의를 위해 24 시간 룸 서비스도 제공됩니다.
맛있는 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공하는 호텔의 구내 레스토랑에서 아침 식사로 하루를 시작해보십시오. 호텔에는 긴 하루를 보낸 후 휴식을 취하기에 이상적인 커피 숍과 바도 있습니다.
Seasons Siam Hotel은 수 안파 카드 궁전과 수 안산 티 파브 공원에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 또한 Victory Monument BTS Skytrain Station과 500m 떨어진 버스 정류장에서 가깝습니다. 공항 철도 링크로 연결되어 도시 곳곳을 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Test&Go package are including breakfast.
- 7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.
- 무료 WiFi 인터넷
- COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site
- 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스를 병원으로 이송
- Registered nurse stand by 24 hour
- BKK 또는 DMK에서 호텔까지 편도 공항 환승.
- Complimentary drinking water.
- 간호사 감독하에 매일 두 번 체온 확인 및 건강 모니터링.
- 무료 수술 용 안면 마스크, 알코올 핸드 젤.
- 영상 통화를 통한 의사의 상담.
- 추가 룸 서비스를 사용할 수 있습니다.
시즌스 시암 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 시즌스 시암 호텔모든 리뷰보기
4.8 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Professional
- Fast
- Near a lot of street food
- Test at location
- Good A/C
- Good WiFi
- TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi !
I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more !
Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel.
They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm.
They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result.
I’d use them again if I enter in the same way.
3.9 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly and helpful staff
- Fast release of PCR test result
- Good hotel location
- No map of the area available for guests
- Room given did not have a good view
Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome!
4.3 Standard Room
긍정적
- Understanding in the changes made before the arrival
I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly.
5.0 Standard Room
From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff!
2.3 Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
- You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay.
This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again.
5.0 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- * Food excellent
- * Environment peaceful
- Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling
can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay
3.0 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room
- Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am.
Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night.
5.0 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Smooth accomodation
- No hassle
- Very helpful
- Cheap but 5 star experience
Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended
4.8 Standard Room
My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too.
4.5 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels
- Late report (but not in hotel's hand)
If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible .
5.0 Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel.
It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent
2.8 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Smooth airport transfer with quick check in
- Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view
Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package
4.7 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast
- No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast
Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time.
3.1 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST
- THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM
IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU
2.3 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Covid testing efficient.
- Staff friendly & helpful.
- TV reception poor. Room service slow
- Breakfast served cold
- Water supply interrupted. Later dirty.
Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty.
3.5 Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them.
Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car.
Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am).
Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad.
The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest.
Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm.
0.5 Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date.
If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back.
4.6 Standard Room
I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later.
3.8 Standard Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door.
The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting.
I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs.
3.3 Standard Room
긍정적
네거티브
- ,Friendly and helpful staff
- Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi.
Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..