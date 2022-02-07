총 AQ 호텔 객실 150 침실 파트너 병원 Ladprao General Hospital

Seasons Siam Hotel은 프라 투남 시장 지구 근처에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 깨끗하고 편안한 가격 대비 가치가있는 숙박 시설과 로비에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 단 40 분 거리에있는 Seasons Siam의 객실은 고전적인 스타일로 꾸며져 있으며 편안한 숙박에 필요한 기본 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 모든 투숙객의 편의를 위해 24 시간 룸 서비스도 제공됩니다. 맛있는 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공하는 호텔의 구내 레스토랑에서 아침 식사로 하루를 시작해보십시오. 호텔에는 긴 하루를 보낸 후 휴식을 취하기에 이상적인 커피 숍과 바도 있습니다. Seasons Siam Hotel은 수 안파 카드 궁전과 수 안산 티 파브 공원에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 또한 Victory Monument BTS Skytrain Station과 500m 떨어진 버스 정류장에서 가깝습니다. 공항 철도 링크로 연결되어 도시 곳곳을 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

무료 WiFi 인터넷

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스를 병원으로 이송

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

BKK 또는 DMK에서 호텔까지 편도 공항 환승.

Complimentary​ drinking water.

간호사 감독하에 매일 두 번 체온 확인 및 건강 모니터링.

무료 수술 용 안면 마스크, 알코올 핸드 젤.

영상 통화를 통한 의사의 상담.

추가 룸 서비스를 사용할 수 있습니다.

