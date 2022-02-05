AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室 伙伴医院 Piyavate

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷苏科索尔酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷苏科索尔酒店从你会直接收取货款。

The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Sukosol Hotel酒店融合了殖民地风格的建筑和地道的泰国美学，距离Phaya Thai Skytrain和Airport Link车站仅400码。酒店设有一个先进的室外游泳池以及设备齐全的健身房和水疗中心。所有区域均提供免费WiFi。 Sukosol Hotel酒店的客房装饰典雅，配有泰国装饰风格和新艺术风格的柚木。所有客房均配有带有线频道的平面电视，休息区和连接浴室。 酒店的5间餐厅为您提供了多种多样的美食佳肴。餐馆，大堂和公共区域都摆满了来自亚洲和全球各地的古董，手工艺品和古玩。 酒店提供前往Phaya Thai Airport Rail Link Station的免费接送服务，可快速前往素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）。热闹的水门市场距离酒店有1个街区。此地提供免费私人泊车。

便利设施/功能 Test & Go Package

Airport pick-up for transfer from the airport to the hotel (1 way)

1 times COVID-19 test on day 0/1, days 6/7

高速上网/ Wi-Fi

分数 2.4 /5 较差的 基于 3 评论 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 1 平均数 0 较差的 1 糟糕的 曼谷苏科索尔酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 曼谷苏科索尔酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇺🇸 Michael Scotti 到达 20/01/2022 0.5 Premier Room 正数 None Booked Test & Go package months in advance. I reached out repeatedly asking for confirmation of airport pickup and PCR test. I only heard back from the hotel twice, both times they asked for my passport/flight info, both times I provided the info within hours. Hotel never provided confirmation. I was forced to either cancel or risk being stranded at the airport. Hotel refuses to refund my money. 🇦🇺 Ross Algie 到达 08/05/2021 3.3 Premier Room 正数 舒适的床

良好的covid安全做法。 负面的 食物很基本

热水大多只是温的 我根据他们提供的内容列出了 4 或 5 家酒店。我选择 Sukosol 是因为它的 5 星评级。 不幸的是，分配给隔离的房间可能是 3 星级。我会推荐一个更现代的酒店。 🇭🇰 Sum Chi Shing Tenny 到达 10/03/2021 3.6 Premier Room 正数 干净的 负面的 零 无可奉告，一切看起来都很不错。 ........

