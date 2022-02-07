Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 150 Slaapkamers Partner Ziekenhuis Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Seizoenen Siam Hotel Seizoenen Siam Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Seasons Siam Hotel is gunstig gelegen nabij het marktgebied Pratunam. Het biedt schone en comfortabele accommodatie met een goede prijs-kwaliteitsverhouding en gratis WiFi in de lobby. De kamers van Seasons Siam zijn klassiek ingericht en bieden de basisvoorzieningen die nodig zijn voor een rustgevend verblijf, op slechts 40 minuten rijden van de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. Voor het gemak van alle gasten is er 24 uur per dag roomservice beschikbaar. Gasten kunnen de dag goed beginnen met een ontbijt in het restaurant van het hotel, dat heerlijke Thaise en internationale gerechten serveert. De accommodatie beschikt ook over een koffiebar en een bar die ideaal zijn om tot rust te komen na een lange dag in de stad. Seasons Siam Hotel ligt op slechts 5 minuten lopen van Suanpakkad Palace en Suansantiparb Park. Het ligt ook dicht bij het BTS Skytrain-station Victory Monument en een bushalte, 500 meter verderop. naar Airport Rail Link, waardoor u gemakkelijk door de stad kunt reizen.

Voorzieningen / functies Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

Gratis wifi internet

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

24-uurs ambulancevervoer naar het ziekenhuis

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

Enkele reis Luchthaventransfer van BKK of DMK naar hotel.

Complimentary​ drinking water.

Tweemaal daags temperatuurcontrole en gezondheidsmonitoring onder toezicht van een verpleegkundige.

Gratis chirurgische gezichtsmaskers, handgel op alcoholbasis.

Arts consult via video-oproep.

Extra roomservice beschikbaar.

TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels