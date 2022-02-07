合計AQホテルの部屋 150 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Ladprao General Hospital

シーズンズサイアムホテルは、プラトゥーナムマーケット地区の近くという便利な場所にあります。清潔で快適なお得な宿泊施設とロビーでの無料WiFiアクセスを提供しています。 スワンナプーム国際空港から車でわずか40分のSeasonsSiamの客室は、クラシックなスタイルで、安らかな滞在に必要な基本的な設備を備えています。 24時間対応のルームサービスもご利用いただけます。 美味しいタイ料理と各国料理を提供するホテルの館内レストランで朝食をとって一日の良いスタートを切ることができます。長い一日の終わりにくつろぐのに理想的なコーヒーショップとバーもあります。 Seasons Siam Hotelは、スアンパッカード宮殿とスアンサンティパルブ公園から徒歩わずか5分です。また、BTSスカイトレインの戦勝記念塔駅と500mのバス停も近くにあります。空港鉄道リンクへ。市内を移動するための簡単な交通機関のリンクを提供します。

アメニティ/機能 Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

無料WiFiインターネット

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

病院への24時間緊急救急車サービス転送

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

BKKまたはDMKからホテルへの片道空港送迎。

Complimentary​ drinking water.

看護師の監督下で1日2回の体温チェックと健康モニタリング。

無料の手術用フェイスマスク、アルコールハンドジェル。

ビデオ通話による医師の診察。

追加のルームサービスをご利用いただけます。

スコア 4.0 /5 とても良い に基づく 49 レビュー 評価 22 優れた 15 とても良い 8 平均 2 貧しい 2 ひどい

🇺🇸 Ron Black に到着しました 22/01/2022 4.8 Standard Room ポジティブ Professional

Fast

Near a lot of street food

Test at location

Good A/C

Good WiFi ネガ TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi ! I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more ! Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel. They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm. They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result. I’d use them again if I enter in the same way. 🇵🇭 Romnick Cajigal に到着しました 12/01/2022 3.9 Standard Room ポジティブ Friendly and helpful staff

Fast release of PCR test result

Good hotel location ネガ No map of the area available for guests

Room given did not have a good view Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome! 🇵🇭 Kelly Anne Viernes に到着しました 07/01/2022 4.3 Standard Room ポジティブ Understanding in the changes made before the arrival I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly. 🇨🇦 Andrew Paul に到着しました 13/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff! 🇬🇧 Kevin Andrew Bendall に到着しました 02/01/2022 2.3 Standard Room ポジティブ They were nice people ネガ You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay. This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again. 🇮🇳 Ganeshkumar Sundarrajan に到着しました 30/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room ポジティブ * Food excellent

* Environment peaceful ネガ Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay 🇲🇾 D. Y に到着しました 15/12/2021 3.0 Standard Room ポジティブ Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room ネガ Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am. Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night. 🇵🇭 Wilson ebarle alinea に到着しました 22/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room ポジティブ Smooth accomodation

No hassle

Very helpful

Cheap but 5 star experience ネガ none Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended 🇺🇸 Caleb Collette に到着しました 19/12/2021 4.8 Standard Room My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too. 🇮🇳 Awadhesh kumar に到着しました 19/12/2021 4.5 Standard Room ポジティブ Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels ネガ Late report (but not in hotel's hand) If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible . 🇵🇭 Genelynn Niadas に到着しました 20/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room ポジティブ Food is good ネガ None. I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel. It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent 🇱🇦 Soupha Rawady に到着しました 17/12/2021 2.8 Standard Room ポジティブ Smooth airport transfer with quick check in ネガ Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package 🇲🇾 Huiying Chin に到着しました 13/12/2021 4.7 Standard Room ポジティブ Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast ネガ No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time. 🇮🇹 RICCARDO BRANDONI に到着しました 11/12/2021 3.1 Standard Room ポジティブ VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST ネガ THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU 🇦🇺 Barry Paul Shattock に到着しました 08/12/2021 2.3 Standard Room ポジティブ Covid testing efficient.

Staff friendly & helpful. ネガ TV reception poor. Room service slow

Breakfast served cold

Water supply interrupted. Later dirty. Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty. 🇩🇰 Jens Lausten Hansen に到着しました 08/12/2021 3.5 Standard Room ポジティブ Room has what is needed. ネガ Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them. Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car. Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am). Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad. The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest. Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm. 🇺🇸 Jaxon Brown に到着しました 15/01/2022 0.5 Standard Room ポジティブ None. ネガ Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date. If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back. 🇪🇸 Josu Eizmendi Pérez に到着しました 03/12/2021 4.6 Standard Room I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later. 🇬🇧 John Garry Cross に到着しました 29/11/2021 3.8 Standard Room ポジティブ Service

Covid 19 protocol ネガ Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door. The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting. I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs. 🇦🇺 Clifford Simpson に到着しました 20/11/2021 3.3 Standard Room ポジティブ ,Friendly and helpful staff ネガ Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi. Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..

