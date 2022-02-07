BANGKOK TEST & GO

Seasons Siam Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
rating with
30 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
49 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Seasons Siam Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Seasons Siam Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Seasons Siam Hotel is conveniently located near the Pratunam market district. It offers clean and comfortable value-for-money accommodation and free WiFi access in the lobby.

Just a 40-minute drive away from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, rooms at Seasons Siam are classically-styled and offer the basic amenities needed for a restful stay. A 24-hour room service is also provided for the convenience of all guests.

Guests can have a good start to the day with breakfast at the hotel's on-site restaurant, which serves delicious Thai and international cuisine. The property also features a coffee shop and bar that is ideal for winding down after a long day out.

Seasons Siam Hotel is only a 5-minute walk away from Suanpakkad Palace and Suansantiparb Park. It is also close to Victory Monument BTS Skytrain Station and a bus stop, 500 m. to Airport Rail Link, providing easy transport links to travel around the city.

Amenities / Features

  • Test&Go package are including breakfast.
  • 7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.
  • Free WiFi internet
  • COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site
  • 24 hour emergency ambulance service transfer to hospital
  • Registered nurse stand by 24 hour
  • One​-way​ Airport​ transfer From​ BKK​ or​ DMK to​ hotel.
  • Complimentary​ drinking water.
  • Twice daily temperature check and health monitoring under nurse supervision.
  • Complimentary surgical face masks, alcohol hand gel.
  • Doctor's consultation via video call.
  • Additional Room Service available.
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 49 reviews
Rating
Excellent
22
Very Good
15
Average
8
Poor
2
Terrible
2
If you were a guest at Seasons Siam Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Seasons Siam Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇺🇸Ron Black

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 22/01/2022
4.8 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Professional
  • Fast
  • Near a lot of street food
  • Test at location
  • Good A/C
  • Good WiFi
Negatives
  • TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi !

I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more ! Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel. They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm. They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result. I’d use them again if I enter in the same way.

🇵🇭Romnick Cajigal

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
3.9 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Friendly and helpful staff
  • Fast release of PCR test result
  • Good hotel location
Negatives
  • No map of the area available for guests
  • Room given did not have a good view

Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome!

🇵🇭Kelly Anne Viernes

Reviewed on 23/01/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
4.3 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Understanding in the changes made before the arrival

I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly.

🇨🇦Andrew Paul

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 13/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room

From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff!

🇬🇧Kevin Andrew Bendall

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 02/01/2022
2.3 Standard Room
Positives     
  • They were nice people
Negatives
  • You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay.

This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again.

🇮🇳Ganeshkumar Sundarrajan

Reviewed on 15/01/2022
Arrived on 30/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positives     
  • * Food excellent
  • * Environment peaceful
Negatives
  • Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling

can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay

🇲🇾D. Y

Reviewed on 08/01/2022
Arrived on 15/12/2021
3.0 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room
Negatives
  • Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am.

Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night.

🇵🇭Wilson ebarle alinea

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Smooth accomodation
  • No hassle
  • Very helpful
  • Cheap but 5 star experience
Negatives
  • none

Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended

🇺🇸Caleb Collette

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room

My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too.

🇮🇳Awadhesh kumar

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels
Negatives
  • Late report (but not in hotel's hand)

If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible .

🇵🇭Genelynn Niadas

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 20/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Food is good
Negatives
  • None.

I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel. It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent

🇱🇦Soupha Rawady

Reviewed on 02/01/2022
Arrived on 17/12/2021
2.8 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Smooth airport transfer with quick check in
Negatives
  • Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view

Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package

🇲🇾Huiying Chin

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 13/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast
Negatives
  • No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast

Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time.

🇮🇹RICCARDO BRANDONI

Reviewed on 27/12/2021
Arrived on 11/12/2021
3.1 Standard Room
Positives     
  • VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST
Negatives
  • THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM

IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU

🇦🇺Barry Paul Shattock

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
2.3 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Covid testing efficient.
  • Staff friendly & helpful.
Negatives
  • TV reception poor. Room service slow
  • Breakfast served cold
  • Water supply interrupted. Later dirty.

Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty.

🇩🇰Jens Lausten Hansen

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
3.5 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Room has what is needed.
Negatives
  • Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them.

Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car. Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am). Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad. The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest. Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm.

🇺🇸Jaxon Brown

Reviewed on 22/12/2021
Arrived on 15/01/2022
0.5 Standard Room
Positives     
  • None.
Negatives
  • Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date.

If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back.

🇪🇸Josu Eizmendi Pérez

Reviewed on 19/12/2021
Arrived on 03/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room

I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later.

🇬🇧John Garry Cross

Reviewed on 15/12/2021
Arrived on 29/11/2021
3.8 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Service
  • Covid 19 protocol
Negatives
  • Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door.

The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting. I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs.

🇦🇺Clifford Simpson

Reviewed on 08/12/2021
Arrived on 20/11/2021
3.3 Standard Room
Positives     
  • ,Friendly and helpful staff
Negatives
  • Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi.

Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..

