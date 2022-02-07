Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Ladprao General Hospital

Seasons Siam Hotel is conveniently located near the Pratunam market district. It offers clean and comfortable value-for-money accommodation and free WiFi access in the lobby. Just a 40-minute drive away from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, rooms at Seasons Siam are classically-styled and offer the basic amenities needed for a restful stay. A 24-hour room service is also provided for the convenience of all guests. Guests can have a good start to the day with breakfast at the hotel's on-site restaurant, which serves delicious Thai and international cuisine. The property also features a coffee shop and bar that is ideal for winding down after a long day out. Seasons Siam Hotel is only a 5-minute walk away from Suanpakkad Palace and Suansantiparb Park. It is also close to Victory Monument BTS Skytrain Station and a bus stop, 500 m. to Airport Rail Link, providing easy transport links to travel around the city.

Amenities / Features Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

Free WiFi internet

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

24 hour emergency ambulance service transfer to hospital

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

One​-way​ Airport​ transfer From​ BKK​ or​ DMK to​ hotel.

Complimentary​ drinking water.

Twice daily temperature check and health monitoring under nurse supervision.

Complimentary surgical face masks, alcohol hand gel.

Doctor's consultation via video call.

Additional Room Service available.

