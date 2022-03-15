BANGKOK TEST & GO

VELA Dhi GLOW 水门 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6
通过
13219条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - Image 0
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - Image 1
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - Image 2
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - Image 3
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - Image 4
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - Image 5
+39 相片
AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Vichaivej International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

如果您正在寻找曼谷一家交通便利的酒店，GLOW Pratunam Hotel 就是您的不二之选。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。由于靠近大钻石广场、潘提普广场 IT 购物中心、潘提普广场等城市的主要景点，这家酒店的住客会非常喜欢它的位置。 GLOW Pratunam Hotel 为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如健身中心、室外游泳池。无论您的旅行目的为何，GLOW Pratunam Hotel 都是您在曼谷逗留的绝佳选择。

