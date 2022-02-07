Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 150 Спальни Партнерская больница Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Seasons Siam в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Seasons Siam будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Отель Seasons Siam удобно расположен недалеко от рыночного района Пратунам. К услугам гостей чистые и комфортабельные номера с хорошим соотношением цены и качества и бесплатный Wi-Fi в лобби. Отель Seasons Siam находится всего в 40 минутах езды от международного аэропорта Суварнабхуми. Номера оформлены в классическом стиле и оснащены основными удобствами, необходимыми для спокойного отдыха. Для удобства всех гостей производится круглосуточное обслуживание номеров. Гости могут хорошо начать день с завтрака в ресторане отеля, где подают вкусные блюда тайской и интернациональной кухни. В отеле также есть кафе и бар, которые идеально подходят для отдыха после долгого дня. Отель Seasons Siam находится всего в 5 минутах ходьбы от дворца Суанпаккад и парка Суансантипарб. Он также находится недалеко от станции наземного метро Victory Monument и автобусной остановки в 500 метрах. до железнодорожного вокзала аэропорта, что обеспечивает удобное транспортное сообщение для путешествий по городу.

Удобства / Особенности Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

Бесплатный Wi-Fi интернет

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

Доставка круглосуточной службы скорой помощи в больницу

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

Трансфер в одну сторону из аэропорта из BKK или DMK в отель.

Complimentary​ drinking water.

Проверка температуры и здоровья дважды в день под наблюдением медсестры.

Бесплатные хирургические маски для лица, спиртовой гель для рук.

Консультация врача по видеосвязи.

Доступно дополнительное обслуживание в номерах.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ AQ Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ