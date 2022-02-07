Comfortable bed

Good air con

Friendly reception

Fast check in

Very clean

Great pool

Good wifi

Good shower and toiletries provided.

Allowed to order food in.

Microwave, kettle, hairdryer provided.

Food was cold & exactly same for lunch and dinner

No plate to reheat food.

No safe balcony - no railing

Fridge not cold

The rooms were clean, beds comfortable, food delivered to room (both meals exactly the same for lunch and dinner - Pad Thai shrimp, salad, chicken breast with mushroom sauce), good wifi, friendly staff, quick and easy PCR test on the hotel roof. We could've used the beautiful pool but didn't have swimwear with us so didn't. Microwave and kettle are provided with a few tea and coffee sachets but no plates are provided for reheating food. Luckily, we were allowed to order in pizza. The fridge didn't work so water wasn't cold. I did give this feedback to the reception staff as I left. They acknowledged that the fridge didn't work.