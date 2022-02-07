AQ酒店客房总数 63 卧室
伙伴医院 Phraya Thai 3 Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带阳台的高级间 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带阳台的豪华间 30m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带水疗浴缸的套房 40m²
฿37,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
Casa Nithra Hotel酒店设有一个室外游泳池和花园，提供位于曼谷的住宿。该物业距离考山路0.8英里，距离大皇宫1.6英里。各处均提供免费无线网络连接。
所有空调客房均设有休息区和带有线频道的平板电视。每间都设有一间带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的浴室。部分客房设有浴缸。
Sirin Dining Room在早餐，午餐和晚餐时段供应泰国美食。
Casa Nithra Hotel酒店距离Patpong有4.7英里，距离素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）22.1英里。旅馆内设有免费停车场。
便利设施/功能
- 阳台
- 2 times COVID-19 testing
- 每天两次温度监控
- 24小时待命护理服务
- 每天三餐，有精选菜单
- 素万那普机场或廊曼机场的接送服务
- 高速Wi-Fi上网
- 可以从外面送餐
- 7-11 购物服务
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
- Good informations
- Good measures
- Good food, but sometimes it was cold and no micro-onde in the room.
- Service cleaning 1 time
- Swimming pool
Thank you
Good quarantine
We appreciate the food and the measures for Covid quarantine.
And specially good swimming pool
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Comfortable bed
- Good air con
- Friendly reception
- Fast check in
- Very clean
- Great pool
- Good wifi
- Good shower and toiletries provided.
- Allowed to order food in.
- Microwave, kettle, hairdryer provided.
- Food was cold & exactly same for lunch and dinner
- No plate to reheat food.
- No safe balcony - no railing
- Fridge not cold
The rooms were clean, beds comfortable, food delivered to room (both meals exactly the same for lunch and dinner - Pad Thai shrimp, salad, chicken breast with mushroom sauce), good wifi, friendly staff, quick and easy PCR test on the hotel roof. We could've used the beautiful pool but didn't have swimwear with us so didn't. Microwave and kettle are provided with a few tea and coffee sachets but no plates are provided for reheating food. Luckily, we were allowed to order in pizza. The fridge didn't work so water wasn't cold. I did give this feedback to the reception staff as I left. They acknowledged that the fridge didn't work.
1.3 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Beautiful decoration. Rapid pcr results
- Breakfast , services abd attending .
I do not recommend this hotel!
First of all: They describe themselves as a 4 star Boutique Luxury Hotel. They are not! Despite the beautiful decor, there is nothing else! There were numerous problems:
- We went to do the sandbox program, on the day of departure to Thailand, the hotel writes to us saying that we would have to stay in quarantine for 7 days without leaving the room. And wanting to charge us an extra fee for the extra meals we would have because of the quarantine. They didn't want to change their position even though we were showing Thai government websites that said our case was not to be quarantined. They only changed their position when we got Thai authorities to call them. As the entry rules in Thailand change a lot, this would be just a mismatch of information if it weren't for the following events
- The sandbox package includes all meals for one day (the day you stay in the room until the result of the pcr comes out) abs we also hired a package with breakfast included in the 7 days of stay. When we got there, they didn't remember that they had made this contract with us. I had to show the proof they sent us. All the meals they sent us were ready meals and packaged like the ones they serve on planes. All cold. They didn't offer us any options or menu. There was no possibility of choosing what to eat or talking about any dietary restrictions. The breakfast was left at the door of the room (even when the pcr had already come out negative and we were circulating) the quality was terrible and does not match the amount we paid.
- There were 3 leaks in the bathroom in the room. They fixed one (sanitary shower) and two others had no fix, the bathroom was constantly wet.
- There was no room service and and they didn't tell us about it. We found out when we found that they did not replace the towel they took from the bathroom when fixing the leak. We asked for another towel and they didn't give it to us. This was not explained in the contract with the hotel and has nothing to do with the pandemic period, given that in all other hotels we stayed in Thailand, there was housekeeping and room replacement.
- The service is bad, we asked for information on our first day and the attendant didn't want to let us know. Another attendant also refused to give us a document stating that we had left the hotel before the end of the contracted period.
In short, we spent two days and changed our accommodation to another hotel where we were very well taken care of. So far we don't understand what happened in Casa Nithra for them to treat us that way. We do not recommend this hotel in any way, we received very bad service, unlike all other hotels and places we were in Thailand, where we were very well received and attended to.
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Reservation response and confirmation very fast
- PCR Test could be done at the rooftop of the hotel
- Competent and friendly staff
- Clean room
- Food amount not a lot, and did not have a choice of food to choose from (Test and Go Package, so you are basically obliged to eat two meals at the hotel)
Had a good experience for Test and Go package at the hotel. Reservation response was very fast, competent staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Very helpfull staff, all you need to do is ask and they will sort it for you.
- Nothing at hotel, only small moan would be that this time i stayed, when i arrived at the airport and passed through immigration, i then had to wait just over an hour for the mini bus to come and pick up not just myself but another two people who were also going to be staying at the hotel.
This is the second time that i have stayed here although my second time was for only one night on the Test and Go.
Never had any issues staying at this place, very friendly staff and always helpfull if required.
Will certainly stay here again if and when i come back.
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Quick ride and organise from airport to hotel
- Reception was unorganise.
warm welcome from hotel but not very organise. The hotel forget my breakfast and forget to update me my rt pcr test result.
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Efficient and fast covid processing. Room clean and comfortable.
- Food bland and unappealing, but filling.
The staff was fast and efficient about processing us and we were able to start our actual vacation the next morning. The food, especially the low-grade meats, were disappointing and we threw it out.
4.4 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Good organisation, from booking till departure from hotel, including test
Very professional staff, good location
Breakfast was not what was ordered in advance , when booking.
4.5 Deluxe Room with Balcony
正数 负面的
Organise better transportation fron airport, was a bit hectic, hotel service was excellent. More moments of pcr test would be nice
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
Great stay, would recommend again is very nice for AQ. Would come here again for sure. Food and testing very good.
4.1 Deluxe Room with Balcony
We are booking connecting room ( 2 adult and 1 child ), Room clean, WIFI and service are very good.
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- we had two connecting rooms which was perfect for a family with small child, although the room is not very big, it felt spacious though. rooms are very clean and the beds were comfortable. Food was good and the staffs were helpful.
- Our rooms had no balconies, it was the only bad thing, but there were windows and can be open, so at least we could have some fresh air.
the hotel is not very big, but the rooms are impressive, worth a 14-day stay, and the whole quarantine experience was much better than we imagined.
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
正数
负面的
- staff really nice and helpful
- diner served way too early (for farang I suppose), it was received at 4.45pm....
Covid safety measure are really good - rooms are clean with enough supply (water, cleaning product...) for the 14 days. staff is particularly nice and helpful. it was nice to have my quarantine there
1.0 Superior Room with Balcony
正数 负面的
- 我订了一间带阳台的房间，但窗户是锁着的。
- 我要求不辣/热的食物，他们只提供热/辣的食物。
- 房间比宣传的小很多。
- 可能会很吵！
- 没有国际电视频道，互联网速度不支持通话或视频通话。
- 与其他 ASQ 相比，他们的政策非常不方便，只有当您需要某些东西并且被困在国外的房间时，您才会意识到
我不会推荐这个地方。我选择它只是为了阳台，但令我惊讶的是窗户被锁上了，他们没有告诉我。
1.0 Superior Room with Balcony
正数 负面的
- 我订了一间带阳台的房间，但窗户是锁着的。
- 我要求不辣/热的食物，他们只提供热/辣的食物。
- 房间比宣传的小很多。
- 可能会很吵！
- 与其他 ASQ 相比，他们的政策非常不方便，只有当您需要某些东西并且被困在国外的房间时，您才会意识到这一点。
我不会推荐这个地方。我选择它只是因为阳台，但令我惊讶的是窗户被锁上了，他们没有告诉我
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
我们的住宿非常好，没有什么可抱怨的，工作人员非常亲切友好。食物比我们预期的要多得多，我们不能吃完饭。
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- + 美味的食物，有很多新鲜水果
- + 应要求提供大量饮用水
- + 小厨房
- + 应要求提供陶瓷餐具和餐具
- + 可应要求提供瑜伽垫和手重
- + 沟通人员
- + 浴缸
建议携带：
交通及值机：
非常流畅和专业。当我们到达时，我们接受了快速健康检查，并被引导到我们位于 5 楼的房间。
房间：
对我们两个来说非常舒适。房间里有高高的天花板、落地窗、木制家具和地板，感觉明亮而温馨。房间有一个非常狭窄的阳台，可以俯瞰街道。很高兴看到街头小贩和洗车。
浴室很大，有一个很棒的浴缸和淋浴，提供热水和极好的水压。
有透光的窗帘，但仍然提供隐私。如果您想睡在里面，还提供遮光窗帘。
冰箱、水壶和微波炉非常有用，值得赞赏。我们经常在饥饿时重新加热食物。
我们也很感激有清洁用品：牙刷、牙膏、海绵、洗碗液、洗衣粉、洗衣桶、晾衣架、扫帚和簸箕。应要求，我们为厕所和浴室提供了额外的清洁剂。
技术：
Wifi 是一个开放的网络，并不安全。它足以满足我们的需求。为电视提供了 HDMI 电缆。电视有泰语频道和一个英语频道。
食物：
食物很好吃，但对我们的口味来说很咸。我们要求半份，因为他们的标准份对我们来说太大了。我们主要吃泰国菜，每顿饭都很享受！我们特别喜欢早餐和晚餐提供的新鲜水果。
咖啡不是很好，所以你可能想自己带。菜单每周重复，所以如果你想吃不同的东西，一定要让他们知道。食物用塑料容器运送，但酒店可应要求提供真正的菜肴。
床：
当我们第一次到达时，床垫、枕头和毯子闻起来就像一个肮脏、油腻的身体。我们要求换新的，并得到了另一套臭枕头和床上用品。这对我们来说是不可接受的，所以酒店要求我们去一个无人居住的房间，而工作人员则更换了床垫并带来了新枕头。他们用漂白剂重新清洗床上用品。在那之后，一切都很棒。床垫很舒服，一切都闻起来很新鲜！
护士和 COVID 测试：
我们每天通过 WhatsApp 向护士提供两次体温。在我们逗留期间，我们接受了 3 次 COVID 测试。护士站在一个有孔的有机玻璃屏障后面，她的手臂可以穿过。她试图保持温和，但对她来说是如此尴尬的姿势导致我们进行了非常痛苦的拭子测试。结果在 24 小时内交付。
总的来说，我们对我们的住宿感到非常满意，并会向其他人推荐 Casa Nithra。
3.2 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 工作人员友好而乐于助人，并在这些困难时期尽力而为
- 这个位置对我们在离开隔离区后继续向北旅行有好处。
- wifi 可能还可以，但不适用于可靠的视频通话
- 床很舒服，房间够干净
- 食物看起来是随机的，你在早餐中得到的东西有点像彩票。我怀疑食物必须来自一个中心地方，同时为数千人制作。
- 在我们所有的 14 天住宿期间，互联网都正常运行，但其中一天停机 6 小时。幸运的是，我们的手机上有备用互联网，我向在泰国依赖稳定互联网连接的任何人推荐
- 在您住院期间对您进行 3 次检测的私立医院坚持将检测棒塞入您的两个鼻孔，因为正如他们所说，那样更好。好的，但我在其他测试机构没有这种经验，我不介意测试，但是当他们去第二个鼻孔时，那是我准备离开的时候。
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
安静的地方，食物很好，服务也很好，我会提出问题并迅速获得答案。如果需要的话肯定会再次入住
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 房间装修很好，舒适宽敞
- 它配有微波炉，冰箱，免费茶水和咖啡，以及抵达时的一些小吃
- 他们提供了充足的瓶装水，当我开始精疲力尽时就补给
- 房间里有一台纯平电视，并连接了很长的HDMI电缆，所以我可以插上笔记本电脑并通过
- WIFI始终如一地快速可靠。
- 食物很棒！每顿饭都提供精选的泰式和西式菜肴
- 每顿饭都足够大，我确定在那里我会增加体重！
- 每天都有新鲜水果和小吃
- 所有的工作人员都非常愉快和礼貌
- 如果您需要，工作人员愿意帮助订购其他食品。
- 我通过Tesco Lotus在线订购，并在Lazada进行了大量购物，工作人员很乐意接受送货，然后将其带到我的房间
- 第一次PCR测试后，我被允许使用屋顶上的“放松区”
- 房间里的电视不是SmartTV，
- 阳台很小。不够大，不能放在椅子上
- 我必须提前一周选择餐点！
看看我在隔离期间创建的这个虚拟之旅，在Casa Nithra的豪华间里逛逛.... https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YcGz?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&info=0&logo = 0