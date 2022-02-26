AQ酒店客房总数 78 卧室
伙伴医院 Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华套房 41m²
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
顶楼房 75m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Miloft Sathorn Hotel酒店设有屋顶游泳池和阳光甲板，距离曼谷的湄南河仅几步之遥。该酒店距离ASIATIQUE河畔仅5分钟车程，距离BTS沙潘塔信轻轨站10分钟步行路程，从那里客人可以轻松前往各个景点。酒店设有免费无线网络连接和免费私人停车场。
Miloft Sathorn Hotel酒店的所有客房和套房均配有空调，沙发休息区和平面卫星电视。私人浴室还配有电热水壶，保险箱和浴缸或淋浴。套房配有餐桌，部分套房设有带炉灶的厨房。
酒店设有提供礼宾服务的24小时前台服务，并设有健身中心。
酒店内的餐厅供应受欢迎的国际美食和当地美食。提供客房服务。
乘坐轻轨仅需10分钟，即可将客人带到几个购物商场，包括暹罗典范购物中心，中央世界广场和MBK购物中心。素万那普国际机场距离Miloft Sathorn Hotel酒店有45分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- 享有城市景观的客房，设有阳台
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐，晚餐
- 互联网WIFI
- v素万那普机场数字电视
- 20％的不公平有线频道
- Don Mueang andt免费提供机场接送餐
- 洗衣服务可享受15％的折扣
- 设有吸烟室，且仅在房间阳台允许吸烟
- Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
- 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
- 24小时候诊服务
- 通过视频通话免费进行基本医疗咨询
- 房间内有独立的温度计，用于日常检查
如果您是沙吞米洛夫酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 沙吞米洛夫酒店查看所有评论
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff
2.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
- Large balcony.
- Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.
Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.
3.9 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good quarantine and check in process.
- Good view from the balcony.
- Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
- Air con was very noisy.
Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.
4.6 Deluxe Suite
正数
- Big size room
- Balcony
- Fresh air
I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.
1.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
- Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.
Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good staff,
- Safety measures good
- Food choices,
- Rooms not looked after
Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful
4.5 Deluxe Room
负面的
What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!!
Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.
1.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Personal sehr hilfsbereit
Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- Noisy air con
- Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
- Very small portion of food
- Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
- Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )
The hotel is very expensive for what it is.
The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
- The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.
In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.
2.1 Deluxe Room
when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.
1.7 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555
Luckily I got out before bedtime.
Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.
3.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
- Got extra breakfast 😊
- No chair and table on balcony
Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
- Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.
Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
- Fast accommodating and friendly staffs
I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels.
After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep
Overall, good experience.
3.9 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good big bed
- Balcony big enough.
- Can order extra food.
- 2 temperature meters
- Some mouthcaps.
- Standard no microwave.
- Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
- We both got a phonecard when we left.
I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- cleanliness
- balcony
- vegetarian menu
- provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
- Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
- small frig, and hot pot
- desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
- shower drain is a little slow
- WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay
This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.
We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?
Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.
We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn