BANGKOK TEST & GO

Miloft Sathorn Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
waardering met
188 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 11, 2022
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 0
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 1
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 2
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 3
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 4
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 5
+30 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
50 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 78 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 32
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
luxe hotelkamer 41
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Penthouse 75
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Het Miloft Sathorn Hotel heeft een zwembad op het dak en een zonneterras en ligt op korte loopafstand van de Chao Phraya-rivier in Bangkok. Het hotel ligt op 5 minuten rijden van ASIATIQUE The Riverfront en op 10 minuten lopen van het BTS Saphan Taksin Skytrain Station, waar gasten gemakkelijk toegang hebben tot diverse bezienswaardigheden. De accommodatie biedt gratis WiFi en gratis privéparkeergelegenheid.

Alle kamers en suites van Miloft Sathorn Hotel zijn volledig ingericht met airconditioning, een zithoek met een bank en een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders. Er is ook een waterkoker, een kluisje en een bad of douche in de eigen badkamer. De suites zijn voorzien van een eettafel en sommige hebben een keuken met kookplaat.

Het hotel beschikt over een 24-uursreceptie met conciërgediensten en er is een fitnesscentrum.

In het restaurant van het hotel worden populaire internationale en lokale gerechten geserveerd. Er is roomservice beschikbaar.

Een ritje met de skytrain in slechts 10 minuten brengt gasten naar verschillende winkelcentra, waaronder Siam Paragon, Central World Plaza en MBK Shopping Center. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 45 minuten rijden van het Miloft Sathorn Hotel.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Kamer met uitzicht op de stad en balkon
  • Volpension maaltijden inclusief ontbijt, lunch, diner
  • Internet WIFI
  • Digitale tv met v Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • 20% korting op kabelkanalen
  • Gratis ophaalservice vanaf Don Mueang en voor extra maaltijden
  • 15% korting op wasservice
  • Er zijn rookkamers beschikbaar en alleen toegestaan op het balkon van de kamer
  • Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
  • 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
  • 24 uur per dag stand-by verpleegdienst
  • Basis medisch consult zonder kosten via videogesprek
  • Individuele thermometer in de kamer voor dagelijkse controle
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 50 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
16
Zeer goed
18
Gemiddelde
10
Arm
3
Vreselijk
3
Als u te gast was bij Miloft Sathorn Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Miloft Sathorn Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇺🇸Charles Parfet

Beoordeeld op 26/02/2022
Aangekomen 09/02/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Staff

I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff

🇫🇷E Menard

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 08/01/2022
2.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
  • Large balcony.
Minpunten
  • Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.

Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.

🇮🇹Antonella Di Franco

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 09/01/2022
3.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Good quarantine and check in process.
  • Good view from the balcony.
Minpunten
  • Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
  • Air con was very noisy.

Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.

🇩🇪Joseph

Beoordeeld op 22/01/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten
  • Big size room
  • Balcony
  • Fresh air

I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.

🇺🇬Ssali Denis

Beoordeeld op 16/01/2022
Aangekomen 26/12/2021
1.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
Minpunten
  • Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.

Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.

🇦🇺Ross M Simpson

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Good staff,
  • Safety measures good
Minpunten
  • Food choices,
  • Rooms not looked after

Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful

🇭🇷Kruno

Beoordeeld op 03/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Minpunten

What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.

🇫🇮Anna

Beoordeeld op 03/01/2022
Aangekomen 30/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
Minpunten

I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.

🇩🇪Scheibel

Beoordeeld op 02/01/2022
Aangekomen 03/10/2021
1.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Personal sehr hilfsbereit
Minpunten
  • WLAN sehr langsam

Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.

🇫🇷jean philippe frenna

Beoordeeld op 09/12/2021
Aangekomen 23/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Friendly staff
Minpunten
  • Noisy air con
  • Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
  • Very small portion of food
  • Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
  • Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )

The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )

🇧🇪Johan Nimmegeers

Beoordeeld op 08/12/2021
Aangekomen 21/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
Minpunten
  • The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.

In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.

🇷🇴Mateescu sergiu

Beoordeeld op 05/12/2021
Aangekomen 16/11/2021
2.1 Deluxe Room

when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.

🇪🇸Oscar Martin Quicios

Beoordeeld op 02/12/2021
Aangekomen 16/11/2021
1.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • NONE
Minpunten
  • THE WHOLE HOTEL

I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN

🇫🇮Toni Lehtinen

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Nice people
  • Great service
Minpunten
  • Dirty pillows

Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555

Luckily I got out before bedtime.

Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.

🇫🇮Tomi K

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
  • Got extra breakfast 😊
Minpunten
  • No chair and table on balcony

Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night

🇺🇸Ricky Robinson

Beoordeeld op 28/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
Minpunten
  • Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.

Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.

🇸🇬Goh kok hwee

Beoordeeld op 25/11/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Fast accommodating and friendly staffs

I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience.

🇳🇱Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak

Beoordeeld op 09/11/2021
Aangekomen 24/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Good big bed
  • Balcony big enough.
  • Can order extra food.
  • 2 temperature meters
  • Some mouthcaps.
Minpunten
  • Standard no microwave.
  • Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
  • We both got a phonecard when we left.

I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok

🇹🇭Naris

Beoordeeld op 25/10/2021
Aangekomen 08/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • big balcony
Minpunten
  • wifi is weak signal

Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.

🇺🇸Irene Hill

Beoordeeld op 08/10/2021
Aangekomen 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • cleanliness
  • balcony
  • vegetarian menu
  • provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
  • Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
  • small frig, and hot pot
  • desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
Minpunten
  • shower drain is a little slow
  • WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay

This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.

We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?

Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.

We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

334 Charoenkrung 63, Charoenkrung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
waardering met
3407 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
waardering met
847 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Legacy Hotel
7.4
waardering met
597 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Center Point Hotel Silom
8.8
waardering met
1735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
2161 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom
8.2
waardering met
1743 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bella B All Suites Hotel
7.3
waardering met
55 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Furama Silom
7.9
waardering met
8274 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G
8.4
waardering met
930 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Erfgoed Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
13032 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trinity Silom Hotel
8
waardering met
9433 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU