AQ酒店客房总数 120 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Furama Silom与Bangpakok 9国际替代州检疫医院（ASQ）合作发布了新的整体护理方案。这些新包装由Bangpakok 9国际医院提供专门的医疗服务，旨在满足客人的需求和关注。
曼谷富丽华酒店（Furama Silom）被泰国旅游局授予泰国惊人安全与健康管理局（SHA）认证，以表彰我们致力于保持最高水平的卫生和卫生的承诺。酒店采取了许多预防措施，为所有人创造一个安全的环境。
放心地与我们在一起。
便利设施/功能
- 每次住宿通过实时RT-PCR（两次或3次）进行COVID-19测试（测试次数取决于隔离停留的时间）
- 派驻酒店的经过认证的护士和医院工作人员
- 退房时完成12天检疫的证明
- 从08:00到20:00的远程医疗咨询服务，以解决对COVID-19的担忧
- 有关额外的诊断，需要收费，由Bangpakok 9国际医院进行咨询
- 护士的健康监测
- 酒店和医院之间的24小时免费救护车接送服务
- 干净，卫生的房间配备空调，咖啡和茶冲泡设备，国际直拨电话，熨斗和熨板，微波炉，带冰箱的迷你吧，带厨房用具和餐具的餐具室，保险箱和宽敞的办公桌
- 每天从精选菜单中选择三餐
- 第一次COVID-19 RT-PCR测试后的房间清洁服务
- 免费Wi-Fi上网
- 带卫星频道的43英寸LED电视以及各种本地和国际节目
- 房间里的饮用水，咖啡和茶
- 从素万那普或廊曼机场到酒店的交通
- 所有洗衣服务可享受20％的折扣
4.7 Family Room
È la seconda volta che trascorro la quarantena in questo hotel. Hotel in posizione centrale. Cibo Thai ok. Personale molto gentile. WiFi ottimo. Camera spaziosa con un bel bagno.
4.5 Deluxe Room
- Everything very good in new situation with COVID
I wish all your staff all the best,take care and good luck.I hope next time hotel is open already not like ASQ,for normal guests.
I really want to stay in your good hotel again,but with my familly that time.Goodbye!
4.8 Deluxe Room
- Room was large enough for easy exercise
- Air con was good, & the room was very clean
- The meal choices worked well enough & they offered extra room service items regularly
- very basic as the sofa & coffee table were removed
- meals were a slightly small but still Ok & tasty
When stuck in room for 14 nights, then a basic room layout is fine as you cannot leave except for regular Covid tests
The price was very reasonable, the meals were all good, the staff were very polite & helpful
the few English TV channels help past the time, so over all it was good based on the quarantine circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
- big room, clean, comfort, have balcony
- the meal size is not enough for me
I enjoy staying in this hotel for 15 days quarantine. Everything in my journey from reservation, airport pick up, staying in this hotel, until check out, was going smoothly as scheduled.
1.8 Deluxe Room
- Balcony locked
- The smell of food are terrible
- Foods are not cooked
- Accommodation is awful
Balcony locked
The smell of food are terrible
Foods are not cooked
Accommodation is awful
All the other hotels let the customers to go out in the second week, but here, you are locked until the end of second week
4.2 Deluxe Room
- Room and view
- Large Bathroom
- Helpfull Staff
- Food ( can be better)
- WiFi
After 14 days I'm safe at home, I've made a good choice for Furama Silom; so nothing much better than just grabbing
4.2 Deluxe Room
- room/space
- bathroom
- light in the room/aircon
- service/assistance (especially about food/external shopping)
- food choices (wished to see more!)
- some furniture removal from the room
Great space, good room, great bathroom.
Good experience, overall, nothing to complain except some issues in the management of room service/external orders and the satisfactions of a couple of not extraordinary requests - managed below the expectations.
Sad to discover about the removal of some furniture (roomed looked spacious but poorer); hygienic carpet (?) on the moquette didn't bothered me but .. was this necessary?
Good value for money.
4.7 Family Room
- sometime found problem Air condition.
the foods have menus for choosing the taste not bad (score 4/5 )
the room 40sqm. that big enough make me feel more space , bathroom really nice with huge bathtub.
staff are friendly and helpful.
4.5 Family Room
- Large room
- Balcony
- Desk and chair in the room
- 24 hour room service
- Can order outside food for delivery
- Very fast internet
- The bathroom has a full-sized tub
- Very professional, helpful, and friendly staff
- Some meal portions are too small
My stay at Furama Silom was very satisfactory because the things I needed the most were well provided. Fast internet, a desk and chair for working on my laptop, a large room, a balcony, and very helpful and polite staff. The 15 days went quickly for me as I was very comfortable.
5.0 Superior Room
- 与他们提供的所有优质服务相比，价格非常合理。非常好的饭菜有多种选择。工作人员不仅友好而且乐于助人。喜欢这个位置，就在曼谷市中心，靠近轻轨。我根据泰国朋友的建议预订了富丽华。嗯，她告诉我富丽华以美食闻名！确实如此。当你必须在房间里呆 14 天 24/7 食物真的很有帮助！如果不是，那么隔离可能是一场噩梦。
- 我读过他们的互联网不是很好，但不是我的情况。我的会议，互联网会议进行得很顺利。
在曼谷要选择一家好的ASQ酒店是很令人沮丧的，如果我没有泰国朋友，我永远不会选择Furama Silom。
3.8 Deluxe Room
- 优质的服务
- 其他选择，如果您不喜欢食物安排
- 工作人员会竭尽所能取悦您
- 食物选择有限
- 语言障碍造成了一些问题
- 房间几乎没有家具，感觉很无菌
ASQ很棒的小酒店，一些家具的价格已从房间中删除，并且地毯上有覆盖物，所以房间感觉有些无菌，真的以为您有一个很棒的浴室，大床，工作人员超级友好，乐于助人和考虑到具体情况，向后弯腰，使您的逗留尽可能愉快
4.5 Deluxe Room
我选择这家酒店的价格。这对我来说已经足够好了，我的住宿完全没有问题。 Covid测试精心安排，并且签入和签出程序非常有效。总体而言，ASQ的一家不错的酒店
3.5 Executive Suite
- 行政套房设有2间客房，可容纳2人，提供充足的空间，价格难以匹敌
- 食物很糟糕，但对我们来说很棒，因为无论如何我们计划节食
如果您不关心食物，我可以推荐酒店，物有所值，工作人员非常友好
4.2 Deluxe Room
- 没有微波炉，您买的东西的价格非常昂贵，不要预订家庭房，它既旧又不好，但是豪华房，它又好又新
物有所值的32000豪华浴池，您将获得40 mxm的食物，食物很多，您可以免费要求提供更多小吃