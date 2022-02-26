BANGKOK TEST & GO

Miloft Sathorn 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3

188 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 11, 2022
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 0
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 1
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 2
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 3
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 4
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 5
+30 사진
빠른 응답
50 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 78 침실
파트너 병원 Navamin 9 Hospital

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32
디럭스 룸 32
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 스위트 41
디럭스 스위트 41
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
옥상 창고 75
옥상 창고 75
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

옥상 수영장과 일광욕 용 데크를 자랑하는 Miloft Sathorn Hotel은 방콕의 차오 프라야 강에서 도보로 가까운 거리에 있습니다. 이 호텔은 ASIATIQUE The Riverfront에서 차로 5 분 이내, 다양한 관광 명소로 쉽게 이동할 수있는 BTS Saphan Taksin 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 10 분 거리에 있습니다. 숙소에서 무료 Wi-Fi와 무료 전용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.

Miloft Sathorn Hotel의 모든 객실과 스위트는 에어컨, 소파가 놓인 휴식 공간 및 평면 위성 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 전기 주전자, 안전 금고 및 욕조 또는 샤워 시설이 구비 된 전용 욕실도 있습니다. 스위트 룸에는 식탁이 있으며, 일부 스위트에는 쿡탑이 구비 된 주방이 있습니다.

호텔은 컨시어지 서비스를 제공하는 24 시간 프런트 데스크와 피트니스 센터를 갖추고 있습니다.

인기있는 세계 각국의 요리와 현지 요리가 구내 레스토랑에서 제공됩니다. 룸 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

스카이 트레인으로 단 10 분 거리에 시암 파라곤, 센트럴 월드 플라자, MBK 쇼핑 센터 등 여러 쇼핑몰이 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 Miloft Sathorn Hotel에서 차로 45 분 거리에 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 도시 전망과 발코니가있는 객실
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
  • 인터넷 WIFI
  • v 수완 나품 공항이있는 디지털 TV
  • 20 % Discounariety 케이블 채널
  • 추가 식사를 위해 Don Mueang andt에서 무료 공항 픽업
  • 세탁 서비스 15 % 할인
  • 흡연실이 있으며 객실 발코니에서만 허용됩니다.
  • Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
  • 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
  • 24 시간 간호 서비스 대기
  • 영상 통화를 통한 무료 기본 진료
  • 일일 점검을위한 실내 개별 온도계
점수
3.8/5
아주 좋아
기반 50 리뷰
평가
우수한
16
아주 좋아
18
평균
10
가난한
3
무서운
3
Miloft Sathorn 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Miloft Sathorn 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇺🇸Charles Parfet

검토 26/02/2022
도착 09/02/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Staff

I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff

🇫🇷E Menard

검토 26/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
2.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
  • Large balcony.
네거티브
  • Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.

Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.

🇮🇹Antonella Di Franco

검토 25/01/2022
도착 09/01/2022
3.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Good quarantine and check in process.
  • Good view from the balcony.
네거티브
  • Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
  • Air con was very noisy.

Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.

🇩🇪Joseph

검토 22/01/2022
도착 07/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Suite
긍정적
  • Big size room
  • Balcony
  • Fresh air

I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.

🇺🇬Ssali Denis

검토 16/01/2022
도착 26/12/2021
1.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
네거티브
  • Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.

Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.

🇦🇺Ross M Simpson

검토 08/01/2022
도착 27/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Good staff,
  • Safety measures good
네거티브
  • Food choices,
  • Rooms not looked after

Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful

🇭🇷Kruno

검토 03/01/2022
도착 27/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
네거티브

What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.

🇫🇮Anna

검토 03/01/2022
도착 30/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
네거티브

I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.

🇩🇪Scheibel

검토 02/01/2022
도착 03/10/2021
1.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Personal sehr hilfsbereit
네거티브
  • WLAN sehr langsam

Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.

🇫🇷jean philippe frenna

검토 09/12/2021
도착 23/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Friendly staff
네거티브
  • Noisy air con
  • Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
  • Very small portion of food
  • Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
  • Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )

The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )

🇧🇪Johan Nimmegeers

검토 08/12/2021
도착 21/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
네거티브
  • The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.

In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.

🇷🇴Mateescu sergiu

검토 05/12/2021
도착 16/11/2021
2.1 Deluxe Room

when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.

🇪🇸Oscar Martin Quicios

검토 02/12/2021
도착 16/11/2021
1.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • NONE
네거티브
  • THE WHOLE HOTEL

I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN

🇫🇮Toni Lehtinen

검토 29/11/2021
도착 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Nice people
  • Great service
네거티브
  • Dirty pillows

Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555

Luckily I got out before bedtime.

Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.

🇫🇮Tomi K

검토 29/11/2021
도착 13/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
  • Got extra breakfast 😊
네거티브
  • No chair and table on balcony

Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night

🇺🇸Ricky Robinson

검토 28/11/2021
도착 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
네거티브
  • Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.

Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.

🇸🇬Goh kok hwee

검토 25/11/2021
도착 13/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Fast accommodating and friendly staffs

I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience.

🇳🇱Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak

검토 09/11/2021
도착 24/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Good big bed
  • Balcony big enough.
  • Can order extra food.
  • 2 temperature meters
  • Some mouthcaps.
네거티브
  • Standard no microwave.
  • Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
  • We both got a phonecard when we left.

I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok

🇹🇭Naris

검토 25/10/2021
도착 08/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • big balcony
네거티브
  • wifi is weak signal

Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.

🇺🇸Irene Hill

검토 08/10/2021
도착 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • cleanliness
  • balcony
  • vegetarian menu
  • provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
  • Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
  • small frig, and hot pot
  • desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
네거티브
  • shower drain is a little slow
  • WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay

This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.

We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?

Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.

We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

334 Charoenkrung 63, Charoenkrung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

