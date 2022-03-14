BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷是隆假日酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
通过
1743条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - Image 0
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - Image 1
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - Image 2
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - Image 3
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - Image 4
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - Image 5
+36 相片
AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Vichaivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Holiday Inn Silom酒店距离Surasak BTS轻轨站有5分钟步行路程，提供一个室外游泳池和健身中心。酒店设有一个提供网球场和桑拿浴室的健康俱乐部。各处均提供免费无线网络连接。

Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom 酒店毗邻珠宝贸易中心，距离帕蓬夜市有 2 公里。素万那普机场距离酒店有 45 分钟车程。

Silom Holiday Inn酒店的客房拥有舒缓柔和的装饰。客房配备了有线电视频道、沏茶/咖啡设施以及带熨衣板的熨斗。

为了方便旅行，Holiday Inn 酒店提供汽车租赁服务和旅游咨询台。

小酒馆提供亚洲和国际菜肴，而兰花酒廊 24 小时供应便餐和饮料。客人可以在 Hari's Bar 酒吧享用饮品和现场音乐。

