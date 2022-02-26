BANGKOK TEST & GO

ミロフトサトーンホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3

188レビューによる評価
更新日 March 11, 2022
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 0
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 1
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 2
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 3
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 4
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 5
+30 写真
迅速な対応
50 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 78 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 32
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックススイート 41
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
ペントハウス 75
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

屋上プールとサンデッキが自慢のミロフトサトーンホテルは、バンコクのチャオプラヤー川から歩いてすぐです。ホテルはアジアティークザリバーフロントから車で5分以内、さまざまなアトラクションに簡単にアクセスできるスカイトレインのBTSサパーンタークシン駅から徒歩10分です。館内で無料Wi-Fi回線と無料の専用駐車場を利用できます。

ミロフトサトーンホテルの全客室とスイートには、エアコン、ソファシーティングエリア、薄型衛星テレビが備わっています。専用バスルームには電気ポット、セーフティボックス、バスタブまたはシャワーもあります。スイートにはダイニングテーブルがあり、一部のスイートにはコンロ付きのキッチンがあります。

ホテルにはコンシェルジュサービス付きの24時間対応のフロントデスクがあり、フィットネスセンターもあります。

館内レストランでは人気の各国料理と郷土料理を提供しています。ルームサービスを利用できます。

スカイトレインに乗ってわずか10分で、サイアムパラゴン、セントラルワールドプラザ、MBKショッピングセンターなどのいくつかのショッピングモールに行くことができます。ミロフトサトーンホテルからスワンナプーム国際空港まで車で45分です。

アメニティ/機能

  • 市街の景色とバルコニー付きの客室
  • 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
  • インターネットWIFI
  • vスワンナプーム空港のデジタルテレビ
  • 20％の不協和音ケーブルチャンネル
  • ドンムアンからの無料空港ピックアップと追加の食事
  • ランドリーサービスの15％割引
  • 喫煙室は利用可能で、部屋のバルコニーでのみ許可されています
  • Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
  • 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
  • 看護サービスによる24時間の待機
  • ビデオ通話による無料の基本的な医療相談
  • 毎日チェックするための部屋の個別温度計
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
スコア
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 50 レビュー
評価
優れた
16
とても良い
18
平均
10
貧しい
3
ひどい
3
ミロフトサトーンホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ミロフトサトーンホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

🇺🇸Charles Parfet

でレビュー 26/02/2022
に到着しました 09/02/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Staff

I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff

🇫🇷E Menard

でレビュー 26/01/2022
に到着しました 08/01/2022
2.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
  • Large balcony.
ネガ
  • Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.

Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.

🇮🇹Antonella Di Franco

でレビュー 25/01/2022
に到着しました 09/01/2022
3.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Good quarantine and check in process.
  • Good view from the balcony.
ネガ
  • Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
  • Air con was very noisy.

Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.

🇩🇪Joseph

でレビュー 22/01/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
  • Big size room
  • Balcony
  • Fresh air

I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.

🇺🇬Ssali Denis

でレビュー 16/01/2022
に到着しました 26/12/2021
1.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
ネガ
  • Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.

Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.

🇦🇺Ross M Simpson

でレビュー 08/01/2022
に到着しました 27/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Good staff,
  • Safety measures good
ネガ
  • Food choices,
  • Rooms not looked after

Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful

🇭🇷Kruno

でレビュー 03/01/2022
に到着しました 27/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ネガ

What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.

🇫🇮Anna

でレビュー 03/01/2022
に到着しました 30/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
ネガ

I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.

🇩🇪Scheibel

でレビュー 02/01/2022
に到着しました 03/10/2021
1.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Personal sehr hilfsbereit
ネガ
  • WLAN sehr langsam

Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.

🇫🇷jean philippe frenna

でレビュー 09/12/2021
に到着しました 23/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Friendly staff
ネガ
  • Noisy air con
  • Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
  • Very small portion of food
  • Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
  • Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )

The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )

🇧🇪Johan Nimmegeers

でレビュー 08/12/2021
に到着しました 21/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
ネガ
  • The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.

In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.

🇷🇴Mateescu sergiu

でレビュー 05/12/2021
に到着しました 16/11/2021
2.1 Deluxe Room

when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.

🇪🇸Oscar Martin Quicios

でレビュー 02/12/2021
に到着しました 16/11/2021
1.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • NONE
ネガ
  • THE WHOLE HOTEL

I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN

🇫🇮Toni Lehtinen

でレビュー 29/11/2021
に到着しました 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Nice people
  • Great service
ネガ
  • Dirty pillows

Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555

Luckily I got out before bedtime.

Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.

🇫🇮Tomi K

でレビュー 29/11/2021
に到着しました 13/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
  • Got extra breakfast 😊
ネガ
  • No chair and table on balcony

Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night

🇺🇸Ricky Robinson

でレビュー 28/11/2021
に到着しました 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
ネガ
  • Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.

Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.

🇸🇬Goh kok hwee

でレビュー 25/11/2021
に到着しました 13/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Fast accommodating and friendly staffs

I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience.

🇳🇱Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak

でレビュー 09/11/2021
に到着しました 24/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Good big bed
  • Balcony big enough.
  • Can order extra food.
  • 2 temperature meters
  • Some mouthcaps.
ネガ
  • Standard no microwave.
  • Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
  • We both got a phonecard when we left.

I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok

🇹🇭Naris

でレビュー 25/10/2021
に到着しました 08/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • big balcony
ネガ
  • wifi is weak signal

Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.

🇺🇸Irene Hill

でレビュー 08/10/2021
に到着しました 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • cleanliness
  • balcony
  • vegetarian menu
  • provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
  • Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
  • small frig, and hot pot
  • desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
ネガ
  • shower drain is a little slow
  • WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay

This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.

We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?

Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.

We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

334 Charoenkrung 63, Charoenkrung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

パートナーホテル

ロハスレジデンススクンビット
8
との評価
3407 レビュー
から ฿-1
レガシーホテル
7.4
との評価
597 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
との評価
100 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

センターポイントホテルシロム
8.8
との評価
1735 レビュー
から ฿-1
シャングリラホテルバンコク
8.9
との評価
2161 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホリデイインバンコクシーロム
8.2
との評価
1743 レビュー
から ฿-1
ベラBオールスイーツホテル
7.3
との評価
55 レビュー
から ฿-1
フラマシーロム
7.9
との評価
8274 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンバンコクホテルG
8.4
との評価
930 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヘリテージバンコク
7.4
との評価
13032 レビュー
から ฿-1
トリニティシーロムホテル
8
との評価
9433 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU