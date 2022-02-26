BANGKOK TEST & GO

Отель Miloft Sathorn - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
оценка с
188
Обновление March 11, 2022
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 0
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 1
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 2
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 3
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 4
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 5
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 78 Спальни
Партнерская больница Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 32
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Люкс люкс 41
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Пентхаус 75
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Семейные люксы
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

Отель Miloft Sathorn с бассейном на крыше и солнечной террасой находится в нескольких минутах ходьбы от реки Чао Прайя в Бангкоке. Отель расположен в 5 минутах езды от набережной ASIATIQUE и в 10 минутах ходьбы от станции наземного метро BTS Saphan Taksin, откуда гости могут легко добраться до различных достопримечательностей. Предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi и бесплатная частная парковка.

Все номера и люксы в отеле Miloft Sathorn полностью меблированы и оснащены кондиционером, гостиным уголком с диваном и телевизором с плоским экраном и спутниковыми каналами. Также в вашем распоряжении электрический чайник, сейф и собственная ванная комната с ванной или душем. В люксах есть обеденный стол, а в некоторых из них есть кухня с плитой.

В отеле есть круглосуточная стойка регистрации с услугами консьержа и фитнес-центр.

В ресторане на территории подаются популярные блюда интернациональной и местной кухни. Осуществляется доставка еды и напитков в номер.

Всего за 10 минут на надземном метро можно добраться до нескольких торговых центров, включая Siam Paragon, Central World Plaza и торговый центр MBK. Международный аэропорт Суварнабхуми находится в 45 минутах езды от отеля Miloft Sathorn.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Номер с видом на город и балконом
  • Полный пансион, включая завтрак, обед, ужин
  • Интернет WIFI
  • Цифровое телевидение в аэропорту Суварнабхуми
  • 20% скидка на кабельные каналы
  • Бесплатный трансфер из аэропорта Дон Муанг и дополнительное питание.
  • Скидка 15% на услуги прачечной
  • Имеются номера для курящих, которые разрешены только на балконе номера.
  • Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
  • 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
  • Круглосуточная медсестра
  • Базовая медицинская консультация бесплатно по видеозвонку
  • Индивидуальный термометр в комнате для ежедневной проверки
Счет
3.8/5
Очень хороший
На основе 50 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
16
Очень хороший
18
В среднем
10
Бедные
3
Ужасный
3
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Miloft Sathorn , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇺🇸Charles Parfet

Проверено на 26/02/2022
Прибыл 09/02/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Staff

I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff

🇫🇷E Menard

Проверено на 26/01/2022
Прибыл 08/01/2022
2.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
  • Large balcony.
Отрицательные
  • Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.

Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.

🇮🇹Antonella Di Franco

Проверено на 25/01/2022
Прибыл 09/01/2022
3.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Good quarantine and check in process.
  • Good view from the balcony.
Отрицательные
  • Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
  • Air con was very noisy.

Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.

🇩🇪Joseph

Проверено на 22/01/2022
Прибыл 07/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Suite
Положительные
  • Big size room
  • Balcony
  • Fresh air

I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.

🇺🇬Ssali Denis

Проверено на 16/01/2022
Прибыл 26/12/2021
1.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
Отрицательные
  • Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.

Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.

🇦🇺Ross M Simpson

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Good staff,
  • Safety measures good
Отрицательные
  • Food choices,
  • Rooms not looked after

Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful

🇭🇷Kruno

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Отрицательные

What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.

🇫🇮Anna

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 30/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
Отрицательные

I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.

🇩🇪Scheibel

Проверено на 02/01/2022
Прибыл 03/10/2021
1.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Personal sehr hilfsbereit
Отрицательные
  • WLAN sehr langsam

Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.

🇫🇷jean philippe frenna

Проверено на 09/12/2021
Прибыл 23/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Friendly staff
Отрицательные
  • Noisy air con
  • Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
  • Very small portion of food
  • Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
  • Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )

The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )

🇧🇪Johan Nimmegeers

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 21/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
Отрицательные
  • The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.

In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.

🇷🇴Mateescu sergiu

Проверено на 05/12/2021
Прибыл 16/11/2021
2.1 Deluxe Room

when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.

🇪🇸Oscar Martin Quicios

Проверено на 02/12/2021
Прибыл 16/11/2021
1.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • NONE
Отрицательные
  • THE WHOLE HOTEL

I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN

🇫🇮Toni Lehtinen

Проверено на 29/11/2021
Прибыл 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Nice people
  • Great service
Отрицательные
  • Dirty pillows

Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555

Luckily I got out before bedtime.

Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.

🇫🇮Tomi K

Проверено на 29/11/2021
Прибыл 13/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
  • Got extra breakfast 😊
Отрицательные
  • No chair and table on balcony

Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night

🇺🇸Ricky Robinson

Проверено на 28/11/2021
Прибыл 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
Отрицательные
  • Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.

Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.

🇸🇬Goh kok hwee

Проверено на 25/11/2021
Прибыл 13/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Fast accommodating and friendly staffs

I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience.

🇳🇱Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak

Проверено на 09/11/2021
Прибыл 24/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Good big bed
  • Balcony big enough.
  • Can order extra food.
  • 2 temperature meters
  • Some mouthcaps.
Отрицательные
  • Standard no microwave.
  • Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
  • We both got a phonecard when we left.

I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok

🇹🇭Naris

Проверено на 25/10/2021
Прибыл 08/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • big balcony
Отрицательные
  • wifi is weak signal

Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.

🇺🇸Irene Hill

Проверено на 08/10/2021
Прибыл 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • cleanliness
  • balcony
  • vegetarian menu
  • provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
  • Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
  • small frig, and hot pot
  • desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
Отрицательные
  • shower drain is a little slow
  • WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay

This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.

We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?

Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.

We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn

Адрес / Карта

334 Charoenkrung 63, Charoenkrung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

