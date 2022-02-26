BANGKOK TEST & GO

Miloft Sathorn Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
Bewertung mit
188 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 11, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 78 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 32
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe-Suite 41
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Penthouse 75
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Das Miloft Sathorn Hotel bietet einen Pool auf dem Dach und eine Sonnenterrasse, nur einen kurzen Spaziergang vom Fluss Chao Phraya in Bangkok entfernt. Das Hotel liegt 5 Fahrminuten vom ASIATIQUE The Riverfront und 10 Gehminuten von der Skytrain-Station BTS Saphan Taksin entfernt, von der aus die Gäste verschiedene Sehenswürdigkeiten bequem erreichen können. Kostenloses WLAN und kostenfreie Privatparkplätze stehen in der Unterkunft zur Verfügung.

Alle Zimmer und Suiten im Miloft Sathorn Hotel sind voll möbliert und verfügen über eine Klimaanlage, einen Sofasitzbereich und einen Flachbild-Sat-TV. Es gibt auch einen Wasserkocher, einen Safe und eine Badewanne oder Dusche im eigenen Bad. Die Suiten verfügen über einen Esstisch und einige über eine Küche mit Herd.

Das Hotel verfügt über eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption mit Concierge-Service und ein Fitnesscenter.

Beliebte internationale Gerichte und lokale Küche werden im hoteleigenen Restaurant serviert. Der Zimmerservice ist verfügbar.

Nur eine 10-minütige Fahrt mit dem Skytrain bringt Sie zu mehreren Einkaufszentren, darunter Siam Paragon, Central World Plaza und MBK Shopping Center. Der internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi liegt eine 45-minütige Autofahrt vom Miloft Sathorn Hotel entfernt.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Zimmer mit Stadtblick und Balkon
  • Vollpension Mahlzeiten inklusive Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen
  • Internet WIFI
  • Digitalfernsehen mit v Flughafen Suvarnabhumi
  • 20% Diskrepanz Kabelkanäle
  • Kostenlose Abholung vom Flughafen von Don Mueang andt für zusätzliche Mahlzeiten
  • 15% Rabatt für den Wäscheservice
  • Raucherzimmer sind nur auf dem Zimmerbalkon verfügbar und gestattet
  • Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
  • 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
  • 24 Stunden Bereitschaftsdienst
  • Grundlegende ärztliche Beratung kostenlos per Videoanruf
  • Individuelles Thermometer im Zimmer zur täglichen Kontrolle
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 50 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
16
Sehr gut
18
Durchschnittlich
10
Arm
3
Schrecklich
3
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Miloft Sathorn Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇺🇸Charles Parfet

Bewertet am 26/02/2022
Angekommen um 09/02/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Staff

I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff

🇫🇷E Menard

Bewertet am 26/01/2022
Angekommen um 08/01/2022
2.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
  • Large balcony.
Negative
  • Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.

Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.

🇮🇹Antonella Di Franco

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 09/01/2022
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Good quarantine and check in process.
  • Good view from the balcony.
Negative
  • Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
  • Air con was very noisy.

Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.

🇩🇪Joseph

Bewertet am 22/01/2022
Angekommen um 07/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Suite
Positiv
  • Big size room
  • Balcony
  • Fresh air

I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.

🇺🇬Ssali Denis

Bewertet am 16/01/2022
Angekommen um 26/12/2021
1.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
Negative
  • Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.

Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.

🇦🇺Ross M Simpson

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 27/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Good staff,
  • Safety measures good
Negative
  • Food choices,
  • Rooms not looked after

Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful

🇭🇷Kruno

Bewertet am 03/01/2022
Angekommen um 27/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Negative

What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.

🇫🇮Anna

Bewertet am 03/01/2022
Angekommen um 30/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
Negative

I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.

🇩🇪Scheibel

Bewertet am 02/01/2022
Angekommen um 03/10/2021
1.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Personal sehr hilfsbereit
Negative
  • WLAN sehr langsam

Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.

🇫🇷jean philippe frenna

Bewertet am 09/12/2021
Angekommen um 23/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Friendly staff
Negative
  • Noisy air con
  • Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
  • Very small portion of food
  • Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
  • Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )

The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )

🇧🇪Johan Nimmegeers

Bewertet am 08/12/2021
Angekommen um 21/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
Negative
  • The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.

In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.

🇷🇴Mateescu sergiu

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 16/11/2021
2.1 Deluxe Room

when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.

🇪🇸Oscar Martin Quicios

Bewertet am 02/12/2021
Angekommen um 16/11/2021
1.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • NONE
Negative
  • THE WHOLE HOTEL

I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN

🇫🇮Toni Lehtinen

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Nice people
  • Great service
Negative
  • Dirty pillows

Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555

Luckily I got out before bedtime.

Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.

🇫🇮Tomi K

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 13/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
  • Got extra breakfast 😊
Negative
  • No chair and table on balcony

Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night

🇺🇸Ricky Robinson

Bewertet am 28/11/2021
Angekommen um 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
Negative
  • Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.

Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.

🇸🇬Goh kok hwee

Bewertet am 25/11/2021
Angekommen um 13/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Fast accommodating and friendly staffs

I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience.

🇳🇱Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak

Bewertet am 09/11/2021
Angekommen um 24/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • Good big bed
  • Balcony big enough.
  • Can order extra food.
  • 2 temperature meters
  • Some mouthcaps.
Negative
  • Standard no microwave.
  • Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
  • We both got a phonecard when we left.

I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok

🇹🇭Naris

Bewertet am 25/10/2021
Angekommen um 08/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • big balcony
Negative
  • wifi is weak signal

Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.

🇺🇸Irene Hill

Bewertet am 08/10/2021
Angekommen um 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • cleanliness
  • balcony
  • vegetarian menu
  • provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
  • Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
  • small frig, and hot pot
  • desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
Negative
  • shower drain is a little slow
  • WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay

This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.

We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?

Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.

We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn

Adresse / Karte

334 Charoenkrung 63, Charoenkrung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

