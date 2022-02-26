BANGKOK TEST & GO

Miloft Sathorn Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
คะแนนจาก
188
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 11, 2022
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 0
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 1
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 2
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 3
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 4
Miloft Sathorn Hotel - Image 5
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Navamin 9 Hospital

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์สวีท 41
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
เพิง 75
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Miloft Sathorn Hotel มีสระว่ายน้ำบนชั้นดาดฟ้าและลานอาบแดดห่างจากแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาในกรุงเทพฯโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียงครู่เดียว โรงแรมตั้งอยู่ห่างจากเอเชียทีคเดอะริเวอร์ฟร้อนท์โดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ไม่เกิน 5 นาทีและห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสสะพานตากสินโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 10 นาทีซึ่งผู้เข้าพักสามารถเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่างๆได้อย่างง่ายดาย มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีและที่จอดรถส่วนตัวฟรีในสถานที่

ห้องพักและห้องสวีททุกห้องที่ Miloft Sathorn Hotel มาพร้อมกับเครื่องปรับอากาศพื้นที่นั่งเล่นพร้อมโซฟาทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียม นอกจากนี้ยังมีกาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้าตู้นิรภัยและอ่างอาบน้ำหรือฝักบัวในห้องน้ำส่วนตัว ห้องสวีทมีโต๊ะรับประทานอาหารบางห้องมีห้องครัวพร้อมเตาตั้งพื้น

โรงแรมมีแผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงพร้อมเจ้าหน้าที่อำนวยความสะดวกและศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย

อาหารนานาชาติยอดนิยมและอาหารท้องถิ่นมีให้บริการที่ห้องอาหารในสถานที่ มีบริการรูมเซอร์วิส

นั่งรถไฟฟ้าเพียง 10 นาทีไปยังห้างสรรพสินค้าหลายแห่งรวมทั้งสยามพารากอนเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์พลาซ่าและศูนย์การค้ามาบุญครอง สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างจาก Miloft Sathorn Hotel โดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 45 นาที

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • ห้องพักพร้อมวิวเมืองและระเบียง
  • อาหารสามมื้อรวมทั้งอาหารเช้าอาหารกลางวันอาหารเย็น
  • อินเตอร์เน็ต WIFI
  • ทีวีดิจิตอลพร้อมสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
  • ช่องเคเบิลที่ไม่เหมาะสม 20%
  • รถรับส่งสนามบินฟรีจากดอนเมืองและอาหารเพิ่มเติม
  • ส่วนลด 15% สำหรับบริการซักรีด
  • ห้องสูบบุหรี่มีให้บริการและอนุญาตเฉพาะที่ระเบียงห้องเท่านั้น
  • Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
  • 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
  • บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
  • ปรึกษาแพทย์เบื้องต้นโดยไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่ายผ่านวิดีโอคอล
  • เครื่องวัดอุณหภูมิส่วนบุคคลในห้องสำหรับการตรวจสอบประจำวัน
คะแนน
3.8/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 50 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
16
ดีมาก
18
เฉลี่ย
10
แย่
3
แย่มาก
3
🇺🇸Charles Parfet

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/02/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Staff

I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff

🇫🇷E Menard

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/01/2022
2.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
  • Large balcony.
เชิงลบ
  • Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.

Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.

🇮🇹Antonella Di Franco

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/01/2022
3.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Good quarantine and check in process.
  • Good view from the balcony.
เชิงลบ
  • Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
  • Air con was very noisy.

Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.

🇩🇪Joseph

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
  • Big size room
  • Balcony
  • Fresh air

I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.

🇺🇬Ssali Denis

รีวิวเมื่อ 16/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/12/2021
1.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
เชิงลบ
  • Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.

Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.

🇦🇺Ross M Simpson

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Good staff,
  • Safety measures good
เชิงลบ
  • Food choices,
  • Rooms not looked after

Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful

🇭🇷Kruno

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ

What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.

🇫🇮Anna

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
เชิงลบ

I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.

🇩🇪Scheibel

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/10/2021
1.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Personal sehr hilfsbereit
เชิงลบ
  • WLAN sehr langsam

Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.

🇫🇷jean philippe frenna

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Friendly staff
เชิงลบ
  • Noisy air con
  • Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
  • Very small portion of food
  • Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
  • Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )

The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )

🇧🇪Johan Nimmegeers

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
เชิงลบ
  • The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.

In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.

🇷🇴Mateescu sergiu

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/11/2021
2.1 Deluxe Room

when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.

🇪🇸Oscar Martin Quicios

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/11/2021
1.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • NONE
เชิงลบ
  • THE WHOLE HOTEL

I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN

🇫🇮Toni Lehtinen

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Nice people
  • Great service
เชิงลบ
  • Dirty pillows

Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555

Luckily I got out before bedtime.

Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.

🇫🇮Tomi K

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
  • Got extra breakfast 😊
เชิงลบ
  • No chair and table on balcony

Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night

🇺🇸Ricky Robinson

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
เชิงลบ
  • Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.

Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.

🇸🇬Goh kok hwee

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Fast accommodating and friendly staffs

I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience.

🇳🇱Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Good big bed
  • Balcony big enough.
  • Can order extra food.
  • 2 temperature meters
  • Some mouthcaps.
เชิงลบ
  • Standard no microwave.
  • Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
  • We both got a phonecard when we left.

I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok

🇹🇭Naris

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • big balcony
เชิงลบ
  • wifi is weak signal

Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.

🇺🇸Irene Hill

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • cleanliness
  • balcony
  • vegetarian menu
  • provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
  • Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
  • small frig, and hot pot
  • desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
เชิงลบ
  • shower drain is a little slow
  • WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay

This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.

We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?

Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.

We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

334 Charoenkrung 63, Charoenkrung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

