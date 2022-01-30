AQ酒店客房总数 196 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华市景 45m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 66m²
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
一卧室豪华套房 90m²
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
河景豪华花园 45m²
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
江景花园豪华大床房 66m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室花园河景房 90m²
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2卧室尊贵套房 183m²
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
我们在曼谷的首选之一。 Centre Point Silom 酒店位置优越，距离 Saphan Taksin BTS 站有 5 分钟步行路程。享有湄南河的美景，客人还可以享受便利的餐厅和免费无线网络连接。
Silom Centre Point酒店距离当地的餐馆和娱乐场所有5分钟的步行路程。酒店距离 MBK 购物中心有 10 分钟车程，距离素万那普机场有 16 英里。
酒店优雅的套房拥有现代装饰和硬木地板。拥有宽敞的内部空间，它们还包括设备齐全的厨房、洗衣机、微波炉、冰箱和 netflix。私人浴室提供独立浴缸、淋浴间和洗浴用品。
便利设施/功能
- 全部带私人阳台的住宿
- Real lime PCR for COVID-19
- 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
- 3 meals a day
- 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
- Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
- One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
- Welcome snack and soft drink
如果您是是隆中心点酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 是隆中心点酒店查看所有评论
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
正数 负面的
Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,
4.1 Deluxe city view
正数
负面的
- Reception very polite
- PCR Test very efficient
- Good room
Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,
4.4 Deluxe city view
正数 负面的
I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
正数 负面的
- Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied
Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel.
Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom.
Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go
4.9 Deluxe city view
Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.
4.2 Deluxe city view
正数
负面的
- Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
- Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.
The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
正数
负面的
- Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
- Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
- Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
- The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.
Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
4.5 Deluxe city view
正数
负面的
- From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent.
The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations.
Thank you Centre Pointe Silom
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数
- Location
- Room is comfortable and good size
Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
正数
负面的
- Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
- Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
- Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
- Loud from the road and a mosk in front
- Food at the lower level
For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
正数 负面的
Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
正数
- Spacius room and grate balcony!
Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!
5.0 Deluxe city view
正数
负面的
- From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
Keep up the great work and stay safe.
4.8 Deluxe city view
正数
负面的
- Response to email enguiry.
- Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
- Check in..warm, informative, fast
- Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
- Meals provided :hot and delivious
- PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
- Checkout.. Smooth
- Fantastic location
This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数
负面的
- + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
- + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
- + Room has a big fridge
- Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
- Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
- They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
- They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!
I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.
5.0 Deluxe city view
正数
- Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.
Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数 负面的
- AirCon very old and loud.
- Windows would not close properly.
- Deco dated
- Outdoor balcony dirty
I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.
3.6 Deluxe city view
正数
负面的
- Staff absolutely brilliant
Staff superb, even stayed another night.
Wifi very poor
Food edible, for a quarantine hotel
Fairly central for Bangkok
5.0 Deluxe city view
正数
- Well organized Airport Shuttle
- Friendly staff
- Clean room
- Good variety of food
Everything was perfectly organized!
We felt that we were in good hands and safe.
We Can recommend this Hotel!
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数
负面的
- Everything was perfectly organized
- No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel
I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!