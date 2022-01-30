BANGKOK TEST & GO

是隆中心点酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
通过
1735条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 5
+40 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
44 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 196 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到84预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系是隆中心点酒店以优先方式，以及是隆中心点酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华市景 45
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 66
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室豪华套房 90
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
河景豪华花园 45
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
江景花园豪华大床房 66
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室花园河景房 90
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2卧室尊贵套房 183
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间

我们在曼谷的首选之一。 Centre Point Silom 酒店位置优越，距离 Saphan Taksin BTS 站有 5 分钟步行路程。享有湄南河的美景，客人还可以享受便利的餐厅和免费无线网络连接。

Silom Centre Point酒店距离当地的餐馆和娱乐场所有5分钟的步行路程。酒店距离 MBK 购物中心有 10 分钟车程，距离素万那普机场有 16 英里。

酒店优雅的套房拥有现代装饰和硬木地板。拥有宽敞的内部空间，它们还包括设备齐全的厨房、洗衣机、微波炉、冰箱和 netflix。私人浴室提供独立浴缸、淋浴间和洗浴用品。

便利设施/功能

  • 全部带私人阳台的住宿
  • Real lime PCR for COVID-19
  • 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
  • 3 meals a day
  • 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
  • Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
  • One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
  • Welcome snack and soft drink
显示所有 AQ 酒店
搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店
分数
4.2/5
非常好
基于 44 评论
评分
优秀的
23
非常好
12
平均数
9
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是是隆中心点酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 是隆中心点酒店
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Konrad Czapiewski

评论于 30/01/2022
到达 14/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
正数     
  • Very Friendly Staff,
负面的
  • Breakfast only average

Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,

🇬🇧Paul goy

评论于 26/01/2022
到达 08/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Reception very polite
  • PCR Test very efficient
  • Good room
负面的
  • Food not too good

Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,

🇮🇪Heather Bardon

评论于 25/01/2022
到达 09/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Efficiency
负面的
  • None

I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.

🇮🇪Daniel Mullane

评论于 25/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
正数     
  • Most efficient
负面的
  • Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied

Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go

🇹🇭Samita Nadum

评论于 17/01/2022
到达 01/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe city view

Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.

🇬🇧Diana Taylor

评论于 12/01/2022
到达 27/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
负面的
  • Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.

🇬🇧Jesse

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
正数     
  • Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
  • Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
  • Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
负面的
  • The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.

Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)

🇨🇦Brian Anthony Verbin

评论于 03/01/2022
到达 17/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
负面的
  • No negatives

From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom

🇹🇭Wandee Poolpol

评论于 31/12/2021
到达 15/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数     
  • Location
  • Room is comfortable and good size

Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.

🇩🇪Martin

评论于 27/12/2021
到达 17/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
正数     
  • Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
负面的
  • Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
  • Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
  • Loud from the road and a mosk in front
  • Food at the lower level

For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay

🇸🇬Chan Peng Kwang

评论于 20/12/2021
到达 13/12/2021
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
正数     
  • Very professional
负面的
  • NA

Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.

🇸🇪Kristina Signemyr

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
正数     
  • Spacius room and grate balcony!

Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!

🇲🇾Chun Hong Keong

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
负面的
  • None.

Keep up the great work and stay safe.

🇸🇬Lim

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 06/12/2031
4.8 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Response to email enguiry.
  • Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
  • Check in..warm, informative, fast
  • Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
  • Meals provided :hot and delivious
  • PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
  • Checkout.. Smooth
  • Fantastic location
负面的
  • None

This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!

🇫🇮Keiju Vikkula

评论于 11/12/2021
到达 10/12/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数     
  • + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
  • + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
  • + Room has a big fridge
负面的
  • Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
  • Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
  • They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
  • They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!

I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.

🇵🇹Antonio Dias

评论于 09/12/2021
到达 16/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

🇮🇹Martin Visocnik

评论于 09/12/2021
到达 20/11/2021
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数     
  • Nice view
负面的
  • AirCon very old and loud.
  • Windows would not close properly.
  • Deco dated
  • Outdoor balcony dirty

I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.

🇬🇧Mark Crowley

评论于 07/12/2021
到达 19/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Staff absolutely brilliant
负面的
  • Poor wifi

Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok

🇩🇪Catina Roselius

评论于 03/12/2021
到达 14/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
正数     
  • Well organized Airport Shuttle
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean room
  • Good variety of food

Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel!

🇳🇱Hendrik Andries Kanon

评论于 01/12/2021
到达 13/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
正数     
  • Everything was perfectly organized
负面的
  • No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel

I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

1522/2 Soi 50, Charoenkrung Rd., Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

合作伙伴酒店

素坤逸乐活公寓
7.9

2655 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店
8.4

4998 评论
฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8

2 评论
฿-1
银棕榈
7.9

461 评论
฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2

100 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

曼谷香格里拉大酒店
8.9

2161 评论
฿-1
曼谷是隆假日酒店
8.2

1743 评论
฿-1
沙吞米洛夫酒店
7.3

188 评论
฿-1
Furama Silom
7.9

8274 评论
฿-1
贝拉B全套房酒店
7.3

55 评论
฿-1
曼谷铂尔曼大酒店
8.4

930 评论
฿-1
曼谷阿马拉酒店
9

2076 评论
฿-1
曼谷遗产酒店
7.4

13032 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU