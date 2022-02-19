BANGKOK TEST & GO

贝拉B全套房酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
通过
55条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 52 卧室
伙伴医院 Kasemrad Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系贝拉B全套房酒店以优先方式，以及贝拉B全套房酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
曼谷景观 40
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
美丽舒适 46
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
最佳巴拉B 60
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 瑜伽垫

Bella B All Suites是经过精心设计的多功能套房，提供最好的款待和一流的设施。

穿过曼谷最大的港口湄南河和Krung Thon Buri天空火车站都在步行距离之内。

您会被所有套房的现代和新潮风格所记住。并体验不同的服务文化。

Bella B All Suites Hotel酒店的所有套房均设有一间卧室，一间带淋浴的浴室（其中一些带有浴缸）和起居室，并配有微波炉和厨房用具，为您加热饭菜。部分套房还设有带餐桌的厨房。

便利设施/功能

  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Meals a day create by chef.
  • Vegetarian menu is available
  • WiFi available 24 hours throughout the hotel
  • Complimentary in room drinking water
  • Total 1-3 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR due to package
  • 24 hours standby nurse service
  • Official COVID-19-free certificate prior to check-out
分数
4.0/5
非常好
基于 42 评论
评分
优秀的
17
非常好
13
平均数
10
较差的
2
糟糕的
0
如果您是贝拉B全套房酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
🇹🇭Tippi Lee

评论于 19/02/2022
到达 16/02/2022
3.2 Bangkok View
负面的
  • Only 1 small tv in bedroom.

The room is so small. I couldn't stay in the room. I checked out after my first covid test. The hotel took advantage of quarantine rule change to forfeit most of my prepaid 7 days reservation. Do not paid in full in advanced.

🇹🇭MRS.WITTHAWAN LIMNARONG

评论于 16/02/2022
到达 01/02/2022
5.0 Bangkok View
  • Good pick up from airport
  • Covid 19 pcr.test was done when arrived at hotel, no waiting time
  • Specious room, comfortable
  • Helpful staff
  • Good price for test & go
  • Excellent

I had a good sleep in comfy bed, good services, help me carry all my luggages.

🇹🇭MR.PORANART KATANYUTANON

评论于 16/02/2022
到达 14/02/2022
4.8 Bangkok View
  • Good value for money for test & go include pick up from airport, pcr.test, 3 meals.
  • Comfortable room.
  • Nice staff.
  • Wifi was ok., can watch NetfliX

I paid 1,000 bath extra for quick pcr.test, result came out in only 3 hours, worth it.

🇹🇭MRS.PAVINTARA HARINSOOT

评论于 16/02/2022
到达 12/01/2022
5.0 Bangkok View
  • Nice room with separate bedroom & living room and counter bar
  • Microwave for warming food, 3 meals was good for staying 1 night test & go
  • Bath room was small but ok.
  • Good services.

I really like lunch here Hainanese chicken, very good taste.

🇹🇭Nic

评论于 14/02/2022
到达 09/01/2022
4.7 Bangkok View

Specious room size. Facilities were working well. For test n go was quick to receive the results. Well communicate and helpful with the receptionist. The hotel provided of what you needed.

🇮🇳Fayaz ahmad kakroo

评论于 14/02/2022
到达 29/01/2022
4.7 Bangkok View
正数
  • Nice rooms have everything in room ..
负面的
  • Food can be better .. but it what we pay for can’t complain and I order from grab and was easy box staff recommended anyways

Nice hotel rooms are spacious bedroom and living room saperate .. nice cooperative staff .. you get what you pay for it’s simple ..

🇱🇻Arturs Soldatovs

评论于 08/02/2022
到达 02/02/2022
4.4 Bangkok View
正数
  • Apartment size
  • View of Bangkok
  • Staff

The apartment is huge, two A/C, one in living room/kitchen and second in bedroom, both working well. View from a balcony is wonderful. It is noisy because of highway. However, it doesn’t disturb that much when you’re in to your own things. TV lacks of international channels, only news. Internet is fair, only 5GHz stable. It is enough to work trough VPN or watch NETFLIX. Most of food are delicious, not available to choose as you eat what a chef cooks. The portions seem small but enough to keep you full through the day. The feeding times are 7:00/12:00/17:00. In overall, my staying was great. I cannot say anything bad as you get what you pay for and maybe a bit more for that price.

🇹🇭Sansara

评论于 06/02/2022
到达 16/12/2021
5.0 Bella Comfort
正数
  • Delicious food
  • Great Service
  • Spacious
  • Comfortable
  • Clean
  • Well equipped

This is my second time staying at Bella B, the first time was for full 14 day quarantine. Unfortunately I could only stay for one night as this was for test & go, I love having a whole room to myself. The room is clean and very specious so I was able to get a good night's sleep after my long journey. There is a wide selection of food — the Thai dishes made particularly well. Even cutlery is provided so I did not have to eat from takeaway boxes.

I really appreciated the care that staff put in, any problems I had were resolved very quickly by the team. Even when the wifi was down, they quickly connected a LAN wire to my device to get things back to normal. I also really appreciated the AQ measures put in as it helped me feel very safe after having just travelled.

No doubt, will come back again.

🇦🇺Steven Sundin

评论于 05/02/2022
到达 28/01/2022
3.3 Bangkok View
正数
  • The Apt space.
负面的
  • Wifi, food and English TV channels

To fix the negativs: use your own mobile internet provider (only good router is the 5Ghz one on floor five). Bring extra food and spices in your suitcase, the portions is to small and cooked with little spices (Farrang style?). English TV channels has to be fixed via internet. Only Eng TV ch provided is four News ch from: Qatar, Turkey, Japan and Germany. If the Hotel would correct these problems they could put the price up with 25% and with the comfy Apt would be a good deal for the customers.

🇳🇱Maarten Ruiter

评论于 30/01/2022
到达 29/01/2022
2.5 Bella Comfort
正数
  • Room is oke , wifi very bad , i ask them but the do nothing , i am happy that i can go to my wife
负面的
  • WIFI
  • Food

When i ask them about food for other meals they dont understand sometimes and then is going wrong , today they forget me , then you must eat what you get , in other hotels you can also choose in 3 differents meals, i am littel bit disapountid abot that , when you wont to order fore 7 eleven is oke , no problems, and the room is also oke fore a littel wile , but i never go back to this hotel , i now that i must stay 7 days, but that is a long time when you get the good food. maarten ruiter

🇹🇭Thipphwan

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 08/01/2022
3.3 Bangkok View
正数
  • Room size
负面的
  • Food was not good

The hotel location and staff was great and secure however the only comments that food was not good and very difficult to order from outside due to restrictions

🇮🇩Ariando

评论于 21/01/2022
到达 15/01/2022
3.6 Bangkok View
正数
  • The hotel staff are really helpful and nice
  • I love the sunrise view at my room
负面的
  • The air circulation in my room (606) was not really good because it was very close to main road
  • The wifi was poor, I had to use my personal data connection during the quarantine, I assumed because my room was in the corner of the hotel building

Overall this ASQ hotel is good for that price! I will recommend this to my Indonesia colleagues for sure.

🇦🇹Manuel Ortner

评论于 21/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
1.9 Bangkok View
正数
  • Enough space for two people
负面的
  • Really bad meals
  • very hard to get the things you need from the hotel (toilet paper, water…)

The apartment was okay but the service from the hotel really wasn‘t good. We were so glad when we came out.

🇦🇺Tye Trow

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 07/01/2022
5.0 Bangkok View
正数
  • Staff were friendly and helpful.
  • Room is spacious, comfortable and most importantly is clean!
  • Wifi is always connected.
  • Food wise is as good as it gets. But variety of food delivery services to choose from.

To be honest,I didn’t expect much - compare it with the price I paid. But I was pleased and content that I chose this hotel. The operation was efficient, staff were friendly and helpful since the moment I stepped foot into it. Without a doubt- if I have to do it again, I would definitely come back here. Recommended!

🇪🇸Felipe Gonzalez Noguchi

评论于 11/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
2.5 Bella Comfort
正数
  • Some of the staff were very helpful and really tried their best to accommodate
  • Room is big which is necessary for when you're stuck in there
  • Complimentary water, microwave, hot water boiler etc.
负面的
  • Some other staff were terrible and it felt like they didn't want to help at all
  • The traffic is loud from the road but considering this is one of the cheapest ASQ options, it's ok
  • The food is awful and very small portions. You will need to budget additional money for food delivery during your stay unless you want to starve
  • You need to pay for your own 4g connection because the wifi is no good

Overall considering this hotel is one of the cheapest ASQ options, I can't complain too much. Some of the staff were super helpful, and they did everything they could to improve my stay, ex. Fix the loud electric box in my room, help me order things from 7-11, bring me coffee in the morning etc. Yes, there are certainly negatives but given the price, I could tolerate the negatives. With that being said, if I had to do 10-14 days, i think it is worth it to spend some more money for nicer amenities

🇹🇭Yasmine Mohammed

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 28/12/2021
3.3 Bangkok View
正数
  • แอร์เย็นสบาย เครื่องทำน้ำอุ่นใช้ได้ดี อุปกรณ์อำนวยความสะดวกใช้งานได้ดีทุกอย่าง
  • พนักงานให้บริการพอใช้ ไม่แย่มาก มีผิดพลาดบ้างเล็กน้อย
  • พื้นที่กว้างขวางพอสมควร
  • อาหารมีฮาลาลให้เลือก
负面的
  • หมอนนอนไม่สบายเลย ไม่สบายแม้แต่นิดเดียว
  • ผ้าปูเตียงเก่า เป็นขุย ผ้าห่มผืนเล็กกว่าเตียง
  • ไฟในห้องนอนควรเป็นแบบหรี่ได้หรือมีไฟหัวเตียง หลอดไฟบางจุดเสีย ใช้การไม่ได้ ควรซ่อมก่อนให้แขกเข้าพัก
  • เลือกเมนูอาหารแล้วได้ไม่ตรงตามที่เลือกในบางมื้อ
  • ห้องนอนมีแสงรบกวนในตอนกลางวันไม่ทึบเท่าที่ควร
  • มีเสียงรบกวนเล็กน้อยจากการคมนาคมด้านนอก แต่ไม่ถึงกับนอนไม่ได้เลย
  • มื้อเช้าทุกวันจะมีน้ำผลไม้มาด้วย แต่ 2 วันสุดท้ายไม่ให้มา และเราขอนมไปในมื้อเช้า ไม่เคยได้เลย

แขกต้องพักหลายวัน ควรเตรียมปลอกหมอนและผ้าปูเตียงให้เปลี่ยนในห้อง ให้แจ้งอุณหภูมิ 07.00-09.00 น. แต่พนักงานตามตั้งแต่ 07.00 น. จะรีบรบกวนแขกไปทำไม ควรรอก่อนดีกว่าสัก 08.00-08.30 น.ค่อยตามก็ไม่สาย

🇧🇪BESANGEZ DANIEL

评论于 23/10/2021
到达 30/10/2021
1.5 Bangkok View
正数
  • O
负面的
  • Wi-Fi
  • Eating
  • Impossible to sleep.big road at 50meter

this hotel is really not good .. as i wrote the food is not good .. the wi-fi very bad and the maximum they did not put back the 4 days that we were staying telling me that it is the government does not want not that we reimburse customers ..... i lost 11,000 THB. never again at this hotel. And believe me I know all the beautiful hotels in Bangkok.

🇸🇪Josef Poth

评论于 10/10/2021
到达 24/09/2021
4.7 Bella Comfort
正数
  • Friendly staff
  • Good food- better as other asq hotels
  • Good Wifi
  • Kitchen with microwave and big refrigerator
负面的
  • Little loud from traffic, but we know it and it's acceptable.

Good asq Hotel, little loud from the traffic but when the people are always in the room so they have little entertainment from the cars, the train and people, which are to see from the window. Bangkok is a living city

🇨🇦Keira Gruttner

评论于 14/09/2021
到达 22/08/2021
3.3 Bangkok View
正数
  • The staff was extremely helpful and courteous. They were willing to go above and beyond to help me during my quarantine stay and getting settled in Bangkok.
  • Ordering items from outside of quarantine was easy.
负面的
  • The wifi was extremely problematic, therefore hotspotting from my phone the whole time was necessary. This was for any basic use of the internet.
  • The food portions were sometimes quite small or plain.

Overall a good experience - having the one bedroom apartment was helpful to keep work/life spaces separate over the two week duration.

🇨🇦Janie Williams

评论于 16/08/2021
到达 20/07/2021
5.0 Bangkok View
正数
  • Reliable wifi
  • Comfortable and spacious
  • Employees are ready to help all the time
  • Careful and safe with COVID measures
  • A large range of western and Thai food on the menu everyday
  • Snacks and coffee were complimentary

This hotel was great compared to its low price and I had a lovely and comfortable stay. The staff also try their best to respond to our needs and request quickly. It was also very reassuring to see the staff take COVID measurements very seriously.

The food was also good as there were many options from western to Thai food and I could even reheat my food with the plates the hotel provided with a microwave, which came in very handy. The hotel also has dishwashing soap so that you could wash your plates after reheating and eating your food!

地址/地图

369 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

