Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ.
Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok在曼谷设有餐厅，酒吧，共用休息室和花园。此家庭旅馆提供家庭房，还为住客提供露台。住宿设有24小时前台服务，班车服务，客房服务和整个酒店的免费WiFi。
客房配有空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，水壶，坐浴盆，吹风机和书桌。酒店的客房设有带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，并享有花园美景。所有客房均设有一个衣柜。
Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok酒店提供自助早餐或单点早餐。
MBK中心距离酒店有1英里，而Siam Discovery距离酒店有1.2英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场（Don Mueang International Airport），距离Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok酒店有13.7英里。