Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ .



Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok在曼谷设有餐厅，酒吧，共用休息室和花园。此家庭旅馆提供家庭房，还为住客提供露台。住宿设有24小时前台服务，班车服务，客房服务和整个酒店的免费WiFi。 客房配有空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，水壶，坐浴盆，吹风机和书桌。酒店的客房设有带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，并享有花园美景。所有客房均设有一个衣柜。 Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok酒店提供自助早餐或单点早餐。 MBK中心距离酒店有1英里，而Siam Discovery距离酒店有1.2英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场（Don Mueang International Airport），距离Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok酒店有13.7英里。

便利设施/功能 第5天和第12天进行2次COVID-19拭子测试（14天套餐）

第5天和第9天进行2次COVID-19拭子测试（10天套餐）

第5天进行1次COVID-19拭子测试（7天套餐）

每天上午10点进行2次温度检查。和晚上8点。

护士在酒店待命24小时

从机场（素万那普和廊曼）到酒店的交通

每日三餐（含套餐）

每天2瓶饮用水

优质的咖啡厅服务

带有Youtube的智能电视

免费WiFi

第6天和第13天的客房清洁服务

每天捡垃圾

套房浴室

公共休息室和休息区

分数 1.8 /5 较差的 基于 1 审查 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 臭氧萨姆扬酒店曼谷的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 臭氧萨姆扬酒店曼谷 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇷🇺 Fedor 到达 05/03/2021 1.8 Superior Room 正数 一点都不好 负面的 食物很辛辣，即使我是外国人，也应该注意一些东西

食物总是冷的，我别无选择，我选择了我而不是我，他们的选择总是冷饭。 27年以来，这是最糟糕的经历，我只能将其与监狱相比。我在餐厅多花了5000泰铢作为食物，而且我敢肯定，他们这样做的目的是从可怜的Farang身上抽走更多的钱，因此强烈不建议使用该酒店。我希望政府或酒店的某人阅读此信息并至少退还食物的钱，由于令人恶心的寒冷和他们给我提供的辛辣食物，我必须订购 感谢您的关注

