合計AQホテルの部屋 160 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
スタンダードルーム 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
快適なお部屋 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
居心地の良いスイート（1ベッドルーム＆1リビングルーム） 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
56スラウォンホテルバンコクは中心部に位置し、ルンピニー公園から徒歩14分です。宿泊施設周辺の人気の観光スポットには、MBKショッピングモールやシーライフバンコクオーシャンワールドなどがあります。サイアムディスカバリーから1.6kmです。
ホテルの全客室にシーティングエリアが備わっています。専用バスルームにはバスタブまたはシャワー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。客室にはデスクと電気ティーポットが備わっています。
24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフがエリアのヒントを提供します。
バンコク芸術文化センターは56スラウォンホテルバンコクから3.2kmです。最寄り空港のドンムアン国際空港まで14マイルです。
アメニティ/機能
- *最近の公衆衛生省の疾病管理局によると
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
56スラウォンホテルバンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.3 Standard room
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
- スタッフ、
- 食べ物は素晴らしいです
- Wifiは良いです
- ノートパソコン用チェア付きデスク
- 小さなテーブルから座って食べる椅子
- 非常にきれいな
- 良いシャワー
全体的に私の滞在は良かったです。ホテルの部屋での14日間は、10日目までに大変ですが、どのホテルでも大変です。脇道を眺めることで、人々が通り過ぎていく様子を見ることができました。食事は素晴らしく、14日間部屋に滞在するための鍵でした。3回のPCRテストは大丈夫でした。