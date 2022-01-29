BANGKOK TEST & GO

56スラウォンホテルバンコク - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6

5レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+30 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金
7 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 160 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 20最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的に56スラウォンホテルバンコク 直接連絡し、 56スラウォンホテルバンコクが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
スタンダードルーム 26
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults
快適なお部屋 28
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
居心地の良いスイート（1ベッドルーム＆1リビングルーム） 52
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

56スラウォンホテルバンコクは中心部に位置し、ルンピニー公園から徒歩14分です。宿泊施設周辺の人気の観光スポットには、MBKショッピングモールやシーライフバンコクオーシャンワールドなどがあります。サイアムディスカバリーから1.6kmです。

ホテルの全客室にシーティングエリアが備わっています。専用バスルームにはバスタブまたはシャワー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。客室にはデスクと電気ティーポットが備わっています。

24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフがエリアのヒントを提供します。

バンコク芸術文化センターは56スラウォンホテルバンコクから3.2kmです。最寄り空港のドンムアン国際空港まで14マイルです。

アメニティ/機能

  • *最近の公衆衛生省の疾病管理局によると
  • TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
  • ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
  • ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
  • Surawong Bangkok
  • ✓ One ATK Test Kit
  • ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
  • ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
  • ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
  • international channels
  • ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
  • ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
  • ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
  • from Room Service
すべてのAQホテルを表示
180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 7 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
4
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
56スラウォンホテルバンコクゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す 56スラウォンホテルバンコク
すべてのレビューを見る

🇮🇳Ayjaz Ahmad Jan

でレビュー 29/01/2022
に到着しました 13/01/2022
4.3 Standard room
ポジティブ     
  • Overall good experience
ネガ
  • Food quality can be improved

Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.

🇺🇸Dheymetria Wilson

でレビュー 09/01/2022
に到着しました 24/12/2021
4.4 Standard room
ポジティブ     
  • Easy to book
  • One of the only hotels with free cancellation
  • Great communication
ネガ
  • No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.

🇹🇭Ebrahim azad pilehroud

でレビュー 01/01/2022
に到着しました 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard room

It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.

🇫🇷MONTI

でレビュー 20/12/2021
に到着しました 19/11/2021
4.8 Standard room
ポジティブ     
  • PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable

🇬🇧Stephen BIBBY

でレビュー 16/12/2021
に到着しました 27/11/2021
4.3 Standard room
ポジティブ     
  • English language tv channels
  • Quick responses to emails
ネガ
  • No light switch or lamp beside the bed

Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great

🇹🇭Pornwipa

でレビュー 27/11/2021
に到着しました 11/11/2021
3.3 Standard room
ポジティブ     
  • Helpful staffs
ネガ
  • Slow response

It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.

🇳🇿J Rhodes

でレビュー 04/08/2021
に到着しました 17/07/2021
4.8 Standard room
ポジティブ     
  • スタッフ、
  • 食べ物は素晴らしいです
  • Wifiは良いです
  • ノートパソコン用チェア付きデスク
  • 小さなテーブルから座って食べる椅子
  • 非常にきれいな
  • 良いシャワー
ネガ
  • バルコニーなし
  • No sofa

全体的に私の滞在は良かったです。ホテルの部屋での14日間は、10日目までに大変ですが、どのホテルでも大変です。脇道を眺めることで、人々が通り過ぎていく様子を見ることができました。食事は素晴らしく、14日間部屋に滞在するための鍵でした。3回のPCRテストは大丈夫でした。

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

Surawong Road 56, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

パートナーホテル

ロハスレジデンススクンビット
7.9
との評価
2655 レビュー
から ฿-1
モーベンピックホテルスクンビット15バンコク
8.4
との評価
4998 レビュー
から ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
との評価
2 レビュー
から ฿-1
シルバーパーム
7.9
との評価
461 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
との評価
100 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ルメリディアンバンコク
8.9
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーロムセリーンAブティックホテル
8.6
との評価
1285 レビュー
から ฿-1
アマラバンコクホテル
9
との評価
2076 レビュー
から ฿-1
トリニティシーロムホテル
8
との評価
9433 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヘリテージバンコク
7.4
との評価
13032 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンバンコクホテルG
8.4
との評価
930 レビュー
から ฿-1
エバーグリーンローレルホテルサトーン
8.6
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
Airport SuitesSilomバンコク
8.6
との評価
1704 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU