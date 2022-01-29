BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 수라웡 호텔 방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6

5 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
7 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 160 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉56 수라웡 호텔 방콕 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 56 수라웡 호텔 방콕 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
스탠다드 룸 26
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
컴 피룸 28
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults
아늑한 스위트 룸 (침실 1 개 및 거실 1 개) 52
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok은 룸피니 공원에서 도보로 14분 거리에 있는 중심부에 위치해 있습니다. 숙소 주변의 인기 명소로는 MBK 쇼핑몰과 SEA LIFE 방콕 오션 월드 등이 있습니다. 숙소는 시암 디스커버리에서 1.8km 떨어져 있습니다.

호텔의 모든 객실은 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 욕조 또는 샤워 시설과 무료 세면도구가 구비되어 있습니다. 객실에는 책상과 전기 주전자가 제공됩니다.

24시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 지역 정보를 제공해드립니다.

방콕 예술 문화 센터는 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok에서 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 24km 떨어진 돈므앙 국제공항입니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • * 최근 보건부 질병 관리국에 따르면
  • TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
  • ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
  • ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
  • Surawong Bangkok
  • ✓ One ATK Test Kit
  • ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
  • ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
  • ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
  • international channels
  • ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
  • ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
  • ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
  • from Room Service
점수
4.2/5
아주 좋아
기반 7 리뷰
평가
우수한
2
아주 좋아
4
평균
1
가난한
0
무서운
0
56 수라웡 호텔 방콕 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 56 수라웡 호텔 방콕
모든 리뷰보기

🇮🇳Ayjaz Ahmad Jan

검토 29/01/2022
도착 13/01/2022
4.3 Standard room
긍정적     
  • Overall good experience
네거티브
  • Food quality can be improved

Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.

🇺🇸Dheymetria Wilson

검토 09/01/2022
도착 24/12/2021
4.4 Standard room
긍정적     
  • Easy to book
  • One of the only hotels with free cancellation
  • Great communication
네거티브
  • No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.

🇹🇭Ebrahim azad pilehroud

검토 01/01/2022
도착 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard room

It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.

🇫🇷MONTI

검토 20/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
4.8 Standard room
긍정적     
  • PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable

🇬🇧Stephen BIBBY

검토 16/12/2021
도착 27/11/2021
4.3 Standard room
긍정적     
  • English language tv channels
  • Quick responses to emails
네거티브
  • No light switch or lamp beside the bed

Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great

🇹🇭Pornwipa

검토 27/11/2021
도착 11/11/2021
3.3 Standard room
긍정적     
  • Helpful staffs
네거티브
  • Slow response

It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.

🇳🇿J Rhodes

검토 04/08/2021
도착 17/07/2021
4.8 Standard room
긍정적     
  • 직원,
  • 음식은 훌륭하다
  • 와이파이 잘된다
  • 노트북용 의자가 있는 책상
  • 작은 테이블에 앉아서 먹을 수 있는 의자
  • 매우 깨끗함
  • 좋은 샤워
네거티브
  • 발코니 없음
  • No sofa

전반적으로 내 체류는 좋았습니다. 호텔 방에서 14 일은 10 일까지 힘들지 만 어느 호텔이든 어려울 것입니다. 옆길에 대한 나의 견해는 사람들이 과거를 걸을 때 볼 수있게했습니다. 14일 동안 방에 머물기 위한 열쇠인 음식은 훌륭했고 3개의 PCR 테스트는 괜찮았습니다.

주소 /지도

Surawong Road 56, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

