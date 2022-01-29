Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 160 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 20 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok , und 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standardzimmer 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Bequemes Zimmer 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Gemütliche Suite (1 Schlafzimmer & 1 Wohnzimmer) 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Das 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok liegt im Zentrum, einen 14-minütigen Spaziergang vom Lumpini-Park entfernt. Zu den beliebten Sehenswürdigkeiten rund um die Unterkunft gehören das Einkaufszentrum MBK und das SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. Die Unterkunft befindet sich 1,8 km vom Siam Discovery entfernt.
Alle Zimmer des Hotels sind mit einem Sitzbereich ausgestattet. Das private Badezimmer ist mit einer Badewanne oder Dusche und kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten ausgestattet. Die Zimmer verfügen über einen Schreibtisch und einen Wasserkocher.
Die Mitarbeiter an der 24-Stunden-Rezeption geben Tipps zur Umgebung.
Das Kunst- und Kulturzentrum Bangkok liegt 2 km vom 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok entfernt. Der nächste Flughafen ist der 22 km von der Unterkunft entfernte internationale Flughafen Don Mueang.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- * Nach Angaben der jüngsten Abteilung für Krankheitskontrolle, Ministerium für öffentliche Gesundheit
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 7 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.3 Standard room
Positiv Negative
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
Positiv
Negative
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
Positiv
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
Positiv
Negative
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
Positiv Negative
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
Positiv
Negative
- Mitarbeiter,
- Essen ist ausgezeichnet
- WLAN ist gut
- Schreibtisch mit Stuhl für Laptop
- Stuhl zum Sitzen und Essen vom kleinen Tisch
- Sehr sauber
- gute Dusche
Insgesamt war mein Aufenthalt gut, 14 Tage in einem Hotelzimmer sind schon am 10. Tag hart, aber egal in welchem Hotel es wird hart. Mein Blick auf die Seitenstraße erlaubte mir, den Leuten beim Vorbeigehen zuzusehen. Das Essen war ausgezeichnet, was für einen 14-tägigen Aufenthalt in einem Zimmer der Schlüssel ist, die drei PCR-Tests waren in Ordnung?
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels