BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+30 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
7 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 160 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 20 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok , und 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Standardzimmer 26
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Bequemes Zimmer 28
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults
Gemütliche Suite (1 Schlafzimmer & 1 Wohnzimmer) 52
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Das 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok liegt im Zentrum, einen 14-minütigen Spaziergang vom Lumpini-Park entfernt. Zu den beliebten Sehenswürdigkeiten rund um die Unterkunft gehören das Einkaufszentrum MBK und das SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. Die Unterkunft befindet sich 1,8 km vom Siam Discovery entfernt.

Alle Zimmer des Hotels sind mit einem Sitzbereich ausgestattet. Das private Badezimmer ist mit einer Badewanne oder Dusche und kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten ausgestattet. Die Zimmer verfügen über einen Schreibtisch und einen Wasserkocher.

Die Mitarbeiter an der 24-Stunden-Rezeption geben Tipps zur Umgebung.

Das Kunst- und Kulturzentrum Bangkok liegt 2 km vom 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok entfernt. Der nächste Flughafen ist der 22 km von der Unterkunft entfernte internationale Flughafen Don Mueang.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • * Nach Angaben der jüngsten Abteilung für Krankheitskontrolle, Ministerium für öffentliche Gesundheit
  • TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
  • ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
  • ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
  • Surawong Bangkok
  • ✓ One ATK Test Kit
  • ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
  • ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
  • ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
  • international channels
  • ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
  • ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
  • ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
  • from Room Service
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 7 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
2
Sehr gut
4
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇮🇳Ayjaz Ahmad Jan

Bewertet am 29/01/2022
Angekommen um 13/01/2022
4.3 Standard room
Positiv     
  • Overall good experience
Negative
  • Food quality can be improved

Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.

🇺🇸Dheymetria Wilson

Bewertet am 09/01/2022
Angekommen um 24/12/2021
4.4 Standard room
Positiv     
  • Easy to book
  • One of the only hotels with free cancellation
  • Great communication
Negative
  • No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.

🇹🇭Ebrahim azad pilehroud

Bewertet am 01/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard room

It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.

🇫🇷MONTI

Bewertet am 20/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
4.8 Standard room
Positiv     
  • PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable

🇬🇧Stephen BIBBY

Bewertet am 16/12/2021
Angekommen um 27/11/2021
4.3 Standard room
Positiv     
  • English language tv channels
  • Quick responses to emails
Negative
  • No light switch or lamp beside the bed

Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great

🇹🇭Pornwipa

Bewertet am 27/11/2021
Angekommen um 11/11/2021
3.3 Standard room
Positiv     
  • Helpful staffs
Negative
  • Slow response

It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.

🇳🇿J Rhodes

Bewertet am 04/08/2021
Angekommen um 17/07/2021
4.8 Standard room
Positiv     
  • Mitarbeiter,
  • Essen ist ausgezeichnet
  • WLAN ist gut
  • Schreibtisch mit Stuhl für Laptop
  • Stuhl zum Sitzen und Essen vom kleinen Tisch
  • Sehr sauber
  • gute Dusche
Negative
  • Kein Balkon
  • Kein Sofa

Insgesamt war mein Aufenthalt gut, 14 Tage in einem Hotelzimmer sind schon am 10. Tag hart, aber egal in welchem Hotel es wird hart. Mein Blick auf die Seitenstraße erlaubte mir, den Leuten beim Vorbeigehen zuzusehen. Das Essen war ausgezeichnet, was für einen 14-tägigen Aufenthalt in einem Zimmer der Schlüssel ist, die drei PCR-Tests waren in Ordnung?

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

Surawong Road 56, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Partnerhotels

Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Le Méridien Bangkok
8.9
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Silom Serene Ein Boutique-Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
1285 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amara Bangkok Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
2076 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trinity Silom Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
9433 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Erbe Bangkoks
7.4
Bewertung mit
13032 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G.
8.4
Bewertung mit
930 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Immergrünes Lorbeerhotel Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
467 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Flughafensuiten Silom Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
1704 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU