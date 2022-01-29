Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 160 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standaard kamer 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Comfortabele kamer 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 2 Adults
Cosy Suite (1 slaapkamer en 1 woonkamer) 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok ligt in het centrum, op 14 minuten lopen van Lumpini Park. Populaire bezienswaardigheden in de omgeving zijn onder andere het winkelcentrum MBK en SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. De accommodatie ligt op 1,7 km van Siam Discovery.
Alle kamers van het hotel zijn uitgerust met een zithoek. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met een bad of douche en gratis toiletartikelen. De kamers zijn voorzien van een bureau en een waterkoker.
Het personeel van de 24-uursreceptie kan tips geven over de omgeving.
Het Bangkok Art & Culture Centre ligt op 2 km van 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven Don Mueang, op 22 km van de accommodatie.
Voorzieningen / functies
- * Volgens het recente Department of Disease Control, Ministerie van Volksgezondheid
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 7 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.3 Standard room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
Pluspunten
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
Pluspunten Minpunten
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Personeel,
- Eten is uitstekend
- Wifi is goed
- bureau met stoel voor laptop
- Stoel om aan kleine tafel te zitten en te eten
- Heel proper
- goede douche
Over het algemeen was mijn verblijf goed, 14 dagen in een hotelkamer is moeilijk tegen de 10e dag, maar welk hotel het ook zal zijn. Door mijn uitzicht op de zijstraat kon ik mensen kijken terwijl ze voorbij liepen. Het eten was uitstekend, wat essentieel is om 14 dagen in een kamer te blijven, de drie PCR-tests waren oké
