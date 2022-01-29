BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
คะแนนจาก
5
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+30 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
7 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 160 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 20 เร็วเข้า!

56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องสแตนดาร์ด 26
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องคอมฟี่ 28
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องโคซี่สวีท (1 ห้องนอนและ 1 ห้องนั่งเล่น) 52
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok ตั้งอยู่ใจกลางเมือง ห่างจากสวนลุมพินีโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 14 นาที สถานที่น่าสนใจยอดนิยมรอบที่พัก ได้แก่ ศูนย์การค้ามาบุญครองและซีไลฟ์แบงคอกโอเชียนเวิลด์ ที่พักอยู่ห่างจากสยามดิสคัฟเวอรี่ 1.8 กม.

ห้องพักทุกห้องที่โรงแรมมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่น ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีอ่างอาบน้ำหรือฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี ห้องพักมีโต๊ะและกาต้มน้ำ

พนักงานที่แผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงสามารถให้คำแนะนำเกี่ยวกับพื้นที่

หอศิลปวัฒนธรรมแห่งกรุงเทพมหานครอยู่ห่างจาก 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok 1.9 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 23 กม.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • * จากข้อมูลล่าสุดของกรมควบคุมโรคกระทรวงสาธารณสุข
  • TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
  • ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
  • ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
  • Surawong Bangkok
  • ✓ One ATK Test Kit
  • ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
  • ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
  • ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
  • international channels
  • ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
  • ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
  • ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
  • from Room Service
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 7 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
2
ดีมาก
4
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ 56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ 56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇮🇳Ayjaz Ahmad Jan

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/01/2022
4.3 Standard room
แง่บวก     
  • Overall good experience
เชิงลบ
  • Food quality can be improved

Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.

🇺🇸Dheymetria Wilson

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/12/2021
4.4 Standard room
แง่บวก     
  • Easy to book
  • One of the only hotels with free cancellation
  • Great communication
เชิงลบ
  • No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.

🇹🇭Ebrahim azad pilehroud

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard room

It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.

🇫🇷MONTI

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/11/2021
4.8 Standard room
แง่บวก     
  • PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable

🇬🇧Stephen BIBBY

รีวิวเมื่อ 16/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/11/2021
4.3 Standard room
แง่บวก     
  • English language tv channels
  • Quick responses to emails
เชิงลบ
  • No light switch or lamp beside the bed

Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great

🇹🇭Pornwipa

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/11/2021
3.3 Standard room
แง่บวก     
  • Helpful staffs
เชิงลบ
  • Slow response

It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.

🇳🇿J Rhodes

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/07/2021
4.8 Standard room
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงาน,
  • อาหารเป็นเลิศ
  • ไวไฟดี
  • โต๊ะทำงานพร้อมเก้าอี้สำหรับแล็ปท็อป
  • เก้าอี้นั่งทานจากโต๊ะเล็ก
  • สะอาดมาก
  • อาบน้ำดี
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีระเบียง
  • ไม่มีโซฟา

โดยรวมแล้วการพักของฉันนั้นดี 14 วันในห้องในโรงแรมนั้นยากในวันที่ 10 แต่ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโรงแรมไหนก็จะยาก มุมมองของฉันที่ถนนด้านข้างทำให้ฉันได้เห็นผู้คนที่เดินผ่านมา อาหารเยี่ยมมากซึ่งเป็นกุญแจสำคัญในการอยู่ในห้องเป็นเวลา 14 วัน การทดสอบ PCR สามครั้งก็โอเค

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Surawong Road 56, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

