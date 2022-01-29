รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 160 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 20 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ 56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ 56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ห้องสแตนดาร์ด 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
ห้องคอมฟี่ 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
ห้องโคซี่สวีท (1 ห้องนอนและ 1 ห้องนั่งเล่น) 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok ตั้งอยู่ใจกลางเมือง ห่างจากสวนลุมพินีโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 14 นาที สถานที่น่าสนใจยอดนิยมรอบที่พัก ได้แก่ ศูนย์การค้ามาบุญครองและซีไลฟ์แบงคอกโอเชียนเวิลด์ ที่พักอยู่ห่างจากสยามดิสคัฟเวอรี่ 1.8 กม.
ห้องพักทุกห้องที่โรงแรมมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่น ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีอ่างอาบน้ำหรือฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี ห้องพักมีโต๊ะและกาต้มน้ำ
พนักงานที่แผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงสามารถให้คำแนะนำเกี่ยวกับพื้นที่
หอศิลปวัฒนธรรมแห่งกรุงเทพมหานครอยู่ห่างจาก 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok 1.9 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 23 กม.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- * จากข้อมูลล่าสุดของกรมควบคุมโรคกระทรวงสาธารณสุข
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 7 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ 56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯ
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ 56 โรงแรมสุรวงศ์ กรุงเทพฯดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.3 Standard room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
แง่บวก
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงาน,
- อาหารเป็นเลิศ
- ไวไฟดี
- โต๊ะทำงานพร้อมเก้าอี้สำหรับแล็ปท็อป
- เก้าอี้นั่งทานจากโต๊ะเล็ก
- สะอาดมาก
- อาบน้ำดี
โดยรวมแล้วการพักของฉันนั้นดี 14 วันในห้องในโรงแรมนั้นยากในวันที่ 10 แต่ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโรงแรมไหนก็จะยาก มุมมองของฉันที่ถนนด้านข้างทำให้ฉันได้เห็นผู้คนที่เดินผ่านมา อาหารเยี่ยมมากซึ่งเป็นกุญแจสำคัญในการอยู่ในห้องเป็นเวลา 14 วัน การทดสอบ PCR สามครั้งก็โอเค