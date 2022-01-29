BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
note avec
5 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 160 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
Chambre standard 26
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Chambre confortable 28
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults
Suite Cosy (1 chambre et 1 salon) 52
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

Le 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok est situé dans le centre, à 14 minutes à pied du parc Lumpini. Les sites d'intérêt à proximité de l'établissement incluent le centre commercial MBK et le SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. L'établissement se trouve à 1,8 km de Siam Discovery.

Toutes les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon. La salle de bains privative est équipée d'une baignoire ou d'une douche et d'articles de toilette gratuits. Les chambres disposent d'un bureau et d'une bouilloire électrique.

Le personnel de la réception ouverte 24h/24 pourra vous donner des conseils sur la région.

Le centre artistique et culturel de Bangkok se trouve à 2 km du 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international Don Mueang, à 23 km.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • * Selon le récent Département de contrôle des maladies, ministère de la Santé publique
  • TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
  • ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
  • ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
  • Surawong Bangkok
  • ✓ One ATK Test Kit
  • ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
  • ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
  • ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
  • international channels
  • ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
  • ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
  • ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
  • from Room Service
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 7 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
2
Très bien
4
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇮🇳Ayjaz Ahmad Jan

Révisé le 29/01/2022
Arrivé le 13/01/2022
4.3 Standard room
Positifs     
  • Overall good experience
Négatifs
  • Food quality can be improved

Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.

🇺🇸Dheymetria Wilson

Révisé le 09/01/2022
Arrivé le 24/12/2021
4.4 Standard room
Positifs     
  • Easy to book
  • One of the only hotels with free cancellation
  • Great communication
Négatifs
  • No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.

🇹🇭Ebrahim azad pilehroud

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard room

It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.

🇫🇷MONTI

Révisé le 20/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/11/2021
4.8 Standard room
Positifs     
  • PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable

🇬🇧Stephen BIBBY

Révisé le 16/12/2021
Arrivé le 27/11/2021
4.3 Standard room
Positifs     
  • English language tv channels
  • Quick responses to emails
Négatifs
  • No light switch or lamp beside the bed

Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great

🇹🇭Pornwipa

Révisé le 27/11/2021
Arrivé le 11/11/2021
3.3 Standard room
Positifs     
  • Helpful staffs
Négatifs
  • Slow response

It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.

🇳🇿J Rhodes

Révisé le 04/08/2021
Arrivé le 17/07/2021
4.8 Standard room
Positifs     
  • Personnel,
  • La nourriture est excellente
  • Le wifi est bon
  • bureau avec chaise pour ordinateur portable
  • Chaise pour s'asseoir et manger à partir d'une petite table
  • Très propre
  • bonne douche
Négatifs
  • Pas de balcon
  • Pas de canapé

Dans l'ensemble, mon séjour s'est bien passé, 14 jours dans une chambre d'hôtel est difficile au 10ème jour, mais quel que soit l'hôtel, ce sera difficile. Ma vue sur la rue latérale m'a permis de regarder les gens passer. La nourriture était excellente, ce qui est essentiel pour rester dans une chambre pendant 14 jours, les trois tests PCR étaient corrects

Adresse / Carte

Surawong Road 56, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

