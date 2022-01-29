Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 160 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 20 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Chambre standard 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Chambre confortable 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Suite Cosy (1 chambre et 1 salon) 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Le 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok est situé dans le centre, à 14 minutes à pied du parc Lumpini. Les sites d'intérêt à proximité de l'établissement incluent le centre commercial MBK et le SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. L'établissement se trouve à 1,8 km de Siam Discovery.
Toutes les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon. La salle de bains privative est équipée d'une baignoire ou d'une douche et d'articles de toilette gratuits. Les chambres disposent d'un bureau et d'une bouilloire électrique.
Le personnel de la réception ouverte 24h/24 pourra vous donner des conseils sur la région.
Le centre artistique et culturel de Bangkok se trouve à 2 km du 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international Don Mueang, à 23 km.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- * Selon le récent Département de contrôle des maladies, ministère de la Santé publique
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 7 Commentaires
4.3 Standard room
Positifs Négatifs
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
Positifs
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
Positifs
Négatifs
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
Positifs Négatifs
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel,
- La nourriture est excellente
- Le wifi est bon
- bureau avec chaise pour ordinateur portable
- Chaise pour s'asseoir et manger à partir d'une petite table
- Très propre
- bonne douche
- Pas de balcon
- Pas de canapé
Dans l'ensemble, mon séjour s'est bien passé, 14 jours dans une chambre d'hôtel est difficile au 10ème jour, mais quel que soit l'hôtel, ce sera difficile. Ma vue sur la rue latérale m'a permis de regarder les gens passer. La nourriture était excellente, ce qui est essentiel pour rester dans une chambre pendant 14 jours, les trois tests PCR étaient corrects
