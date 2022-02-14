Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This villa-only resort is built around the environment with most of the trees kept and the villas made to blend with the surroundings. The Vijitt Resort Phuket is located on Friendship Beach (Tidal Beach) and overlooks Chalong Bay. The property is 50 minutes from the airport, 25 minutes from town, and 40 minutes from Patong Beach. You would not want to step out of the resort with all your needs taken care of. For the little ones, the resort has a kid's club which includes everything from a kid's pool to a relaxation room, arts and crafts, and a nature trail. The Vijitt Resort Phuket is an ideal escape for all with SHA and SHA+ standard.

Amenities / Features Infinity edged swimming pool

Kids pool

Kids Club

The Beach Bar

The Savoury Restaurnat

The V Spa

Free Wifi in villa and resort public area

Free scheduled activities

Free scheduled shuttle bus

Taxi, car and motorcycle rental

