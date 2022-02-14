PHUKET TEST & GO

The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
868 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Image 0
The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Image 1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Image 2
The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Image 3
The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Image 4
The Vijitt Resort Phuket - Image 5
+31 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Vijitt Resort Phuket in a prioritized manner, and The Vijitt Resort Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

If cancellation is made within 7 days prior to arrival, deposit is non-refundable. No Show or Early Check-Out will be charged 100% period of stay.

This villa-only resort is built around the environment with most of the trees kept and the villas made to blend with the surroundings. The Vijitt Resort Phuket is located on Friendship Beach (Tidal Beach) and overlooks Chalong Bay. The property is 50 minutes from the airport, 25 minutes from town, and 40 minutes from Patong Beach. You would not want to step out of the resort with all your needs taken care of. For the little ones, the resort has a kid's club which includes everything from a kid's pool to a relaxation room, arts and crafts, and a nature trail. The Vijitt Resort Phuket is an ideal escape for all with SHA and SHA+ standard.

Amenities / Features

  • Infinity edged swimming pool
  • Kids pool
  • Kids Club
  • The Beach Bar
  • The Savoury Restaurnat
  • The V Spa
  • Free Wifi in villa and resort public area
  • Free scheduled activities
  • Free scheduled shuttle bus
  • Taxi, car and motorcycle rental
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Vijitt Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Vijitt Resort Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Babylon Pool Villas
8.8
rating with
136 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
The View Rawada Phuket
7.7
rating with
119 reviews
From ฿-1
Naiharn Beach Resort
9
rating with
188 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU