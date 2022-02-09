PHUKET TEST & GO

Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
8 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Naiharn, Peace Blue Naturist Resort enjoys a commanding position in the romance, beaches hub of Phuket. With its location just 20 km from the city center and 30 km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Peace Blue Naturist Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, make Peace Blue Naturist Resort your home away from home.

  • Personal Touch and Home away from Home
Address / Map

69/93 Baan Saiyuan, Soi Kokyang, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

