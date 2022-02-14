Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 더 비짓 리조트 푸켓 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 더 비짓 리조트 푸켓 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy If cancellation is made within 7 days prior to arrival, deposit is non-refundable. No Show or Early Check-Out will be charged 100% period of stay.

이 빌라 전용 리조트는 대부분의 나무가 보존 된 환경을 중심으로 지어졌으며 빌라는 주변 환경과 조화를 이루도록 만들어졌습니다. Vijitt Resort Phuket은 Friendship Beach (Tidal Beach)에 위치해 있으며 Chalong Bay를 내려다보고 있습니다. 호텔은 공항에서 50 분, 시내에서 25 분, 빠통 비치에서 40 분 거리에 있습니다. 모든 요구 사항을 처리 한 채 리조트 밖으로 나가고 싶지는 않을 것입니다. 어린이를 위해 리조트에는 어린이 수영장에서 휴식 공간, 예술 및 공예품, 자연 산책로에 이르기까지 모든 것을 포함하는 어린이 클럽이 있습니다. Vijitt Resort Phuket은 SHA 및 SHA + 표준을 갖춘 모든 이들에게 이상적인 휴양지입니다.

어메니티 / 특징 Infinity edged swimming pool

Kids pool

Kids Club

The Beach Bar

The Savoury Restaurnat

The V Spa

Free Wifi in villa and resort public area

Free scheduled activities

Free scheduled shuttle bus

Taxi, car and motorcycle rental

