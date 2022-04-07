Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Welcome to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach Our Rawai beach hotel is located on the Southeast coast of Phuket, The Beachfront features its own beach and guests enjoy the unique flair of this tranquil part of Phuket. The Beachfront is just a few minutes away from Rawai Seafood village and a short drive from Chalong pier, Chalong temple, the Big Buddha, elephant camps, ATV tracks and of course the famous Nai Harn Beach with the nearby Promthep Sunset viewpoint. Our 183 guest rooms and suites all feature a contemporary design, plus an array of amenities including a fully equipped kitchenette and free Wi-Fi. Many of the rooms offer either sea view or direct swimming pool access from the private patio. Our all-day dining restaurant and beachfront bar cover our guests’ food and drink desires.

Amenities / Features Facilities:

Swimming pools & kids' pool

Beachfront area

Fitness Centre

Restaurant & Beach bar

Concierge & Business Services

Parking

24 Hour Reception

Guest room amenities:

All rooms are non-smoking

Two door fridge

Terrace or balcony

Kitchenette with stove, sink & microwave

Bathroom amenities

Wi-Fi

Safe deposit box

LED TV with international channels

Indoor and outdoor seating area

