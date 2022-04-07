PHUKET TEST & GO

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Welcome to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach

Our Rawai beach hotel is located on the Southeast coast of Phuket, The Beachfront features its own beach and guests enjoy the unique flair of this tranquil part of Phuket. The Beachfront is just a few minutes away from Rawai Seafood village and a short drive from Chalong pier, Chalong temple, the Big Buddha, elephant camps, ATV tracks and of course the famous Nai Harn Beach with the nearby Promthep Sunset viewpoint.

Our 183 guest rooms and suites all feature a contemporary design, plus an array of amenities including a fully equipped kitchenette and free Wi-Fi. Many of the rooms offer either sea view or direct swimming pool access from the private patio.

Our all-day dining restaurant and beachfront bar cover our guests’ food and drink desires.

Amenities / Features

  • Facilities:
  • Swimming pools & kids' pool
  • Beachfront area
  • Fitness Centre
  • Restaurant & Beach bar
  • Concierge & Business Services
  • Parking
  • 24 Hour Reception
  • Guest room amenities:
  • All rooms are non-smoking
  • Two door fridge
  • Terrace or balcony
  • Kitchenette with stove, sink & microwave
  • Bathroom amenities
  • Wi-Fi
  • Safe deposit box
  • LED TV with international channels
  • Indoor and outdoor seating area
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

25/46 Moo 5, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

