Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Image 0
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Image 1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Image 2
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Image 3
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Image 4
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket is a brand new 5-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket Town on the beautiful island of Phuket in the Andaman Sea, Thailand. The hotel design emphasizes the links between Phuket and its surrounding sea …

with all aspects of the hotel carefully designed to remind guests of the watery environment.

The Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket has the ocean seabed as its main concept, with guests constantly reminded of the cool and tranquil sub-sea.

Amenities / Features

  • 49’ Smart TV
  • Bathrobe and Slippers
  • Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
  • Hair Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Non-smoking room
  • Private Balcony with parking view
  • Rain Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Telephone
  • Toiletries
  • USB Socket
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇺🇸Robert Lee Dawson Jr

Reviewed on 08/11/2021
Arrived on 31/10/2021
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
Positives     
  • The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
Negatives
  • The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
  • The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
  • I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.

While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.

🇬🇧Simon Julian Rooney

Reviewed on 08/08/2021
Arrived on 31/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
Positives     
  • Pool on my doorstep
  • Handy gym
  • Good food at a great price
Negatives
  • No movie channel on TV

I have now been here just over a week and have found the staff to be very helpful and extremely courteous. The room gets a good clean everyday and is very comfortable with good facilities, especially the rain shower in the bathroom. If I had to do this again, I certainly wouldn't mind coming here again.

🇩🇪Jörg

Reviewed on 03/08/2021
Arrived on 10/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
Positives     
  • Great staff at every station, warm welcome, clean room and hotel with facilities, food yummy and price worthy. Great support at the reception I'm happy about making this choice.
Negatives
  • Nothing at all

As said above, there's nothing at all to complain for me. I stood almost 4 weeks since traveling in Thailand got difficult. Not a single day had a reason to complain. Everything very clean. I felt safe and well sheltered. Absolut recommend and will surely come back during "normal" times. Shopping mall within 10 minutes by scooter, as well Phuket old town. Most beaches within 20 minutes, quiet hotel never the less located almost in the heart of the town. great pool well maintained.

Address / Map

63/63 Moo 2, Chaofah-Suanluang, Wichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

