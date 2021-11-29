Naiharn Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Naiharn Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Naiharn Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Naiharn Beach Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.
Set on lush grounds, this relaxed resort is an 11-minute walk from Nai Han Beach along the Andaman Sea, and 47 km from Phuket International Airport.
Featuring porches, the unfussy rooms provide free Wi-Fi in all rooms and public area, daily housekeeping, flat-screen TVs and safes, as well as room service, minifridges, and tea and coffeemaking facilities.
Parking is complimentary. Other amenities include an open-air restaurant, a modest cafe/bar and an outdoor saltwater pool.
Scooter and bike rentals are available, as are airport transfers (fee).Naiharn Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers.
All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Naiharn Beach Resort.