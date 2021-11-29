Naiharn Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed 25 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Naiharn Beach Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Set on lush grounds, this relaxed resort is an 11-minute walk from Nai Han Beach along the Andaman Sea, and 47 km from Phuket International Airport. Featuring porches, the unfussy rooms provide free Wi-Fi in all rooms and public area, daily housekeeping, flat-screen TVs and safes, as well as room service, minifridges, and tea and coffeemaking facilities. Parking is complimentary. Other amenities include an open-air restaurant, a modest cafe/bar and an outdoor saltwater pool. Scooter and bike rentals are available, as are airport transfers (fee).Naiharn Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Naiharn Beach Resort.

Score 4.9 /5 Excellent Based on 3 reviews 🇷🇺 Zhanna Arrived on 20/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed Positives Quick email replies

Very friendly and helpful staff

Amazingly clean

Convenient location Negatives Nothing It took a few days to get replies and info about Sandbox bookings from the other hotels. And we got replies in several minutes from Naiharn Beach Resort. We made our booking and got all the needed for Thai Pass documents in a couple of hours. 🇳🇱 Jarno de Jonge Arrived on 05/10/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed Very good ........................................................................................................ 🇬🇧 Antony Bignall Arrived on 22/08/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed Positives Great atmosphere and extremly helpful & friendly Negatives No negatives at all I booked this hotel because I like the Nai Harn area, I have been very impressed from start to finish. Pee Aew the lady who runs the receiption has helped me from start to finish with COE and everything. Could not be more impressed witb the place.