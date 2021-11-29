Naiharn Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Naiharn Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Naiharn Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed 25
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Naiharn Beach Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Set on lush grounds, this relaxed resort is an 11-minute walk from Nai Han Beach along the Andaman Sea, and 47 km from Phuket International Airport.

Featuring porches, the unfussy rooms provide free Wi-Fi in all rooms and public area, daily housekeeping, flat-screen TVs and safes, as well as room service, minifridges, and tea and coffeemaking facilities.

Parking is complimentary. Other amenities include an open-air restaurant, a modest cafe/bar and an outdoor saltwater pool.

Scooter and bike rentals are available, as are airport transfers (fee).Naiharn Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Naiharn Beach Resort.

Amenities / Features

  • Free Wifi
  • Coffee - Tea Facilities
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Laundry service
  • Free Parking
  • Outdoor Swimming Pool
  • Open Air Restaurant
  • Bar
  • Room Service
Score
4.9/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇷🇺Zhanna

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 20/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
Positives     
  • Quick email replies
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Amazingly clean
  • Convenient location
Negatives
  • Nothing

It took a few days to get replies and info about Sandbox bookings from the other hotels. And we got replies in several minutes from Naiharn Beach Resort. We made our booking and got all the needed for Thai Pass documents in a couple of hours.

🇳🇱Jarno de Jonge

Reviewed on 15/10/2021
Arrived on 05/10/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed

Very good ........................................................................................................

🇬🇧Antony Bignall

Reviewed on 29/08/2021
Arrived on 22/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
Positives     
  • Great atmosphere and extremly helpful & friendly
Negatives
  • No negatives at all

I booked this hotel because I like the Nai Harn area, I have been very impressed from start to finish. Pee Aew the lady who runs the receiption has helped me from start to finish with COE and everything. Could not be more impressed witb the place.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

14/29 Moo 1, Sai Yuan Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket,, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

