Babylon Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Studio Deluxe Room 27m²
฿12,650 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Studio Deluxe Garden View 27m²
฿14,410 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Single Bedroom Apartment 35m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults
Single Bedroom Apartment Deluxe 40m²
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment Pool View 80m²
฿19,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment Pool Access 80m²
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Offering a peaceful sanctuary located just behind the pristine waters of Nai Harm Beach, Babylon Pool Villas is found 45 minutes away from Phuket International Airport and 30 minutes from Phuket Town. Visit the sea-gypsy village with its small fish market, charter a long tail boat for some island touring, stretch out in one of the many local beach-side restaurants or just spend a night in one of the many pubs and nightclubs. These are only some of the leisure activities that can be enjoyed here. There are only fifteen apartments, each one fully furnished and enhanced with self-catering facilities set among a lush tropical garden. At Babylon Pool Villas all the resort face a communal 7/12 mt overflow swimming pool with a shallow area for children or non swimmers. A spa area and a waterfall are additional features of our swimming pool for your comfort and relax. After the pool therapies and a sauna,you can lie then in the shade or sunbathe on the sun deck equipped with sun beds and sun umbrellas. At night underwater and garden lights create a wonderful environment for an al fresco dining or drink in your private patio or balcony or for a nice barbecue in the garden.
What a wonderful place to relax and unwind with your partner, family or friends.
Amenities / Features
- 7/12 mt overflow swimming pool with a shallow area for children or non swimmers, jet spa area and waterfall;
- communal tropical garden;
- communal barbecue area;
- parking area;
- washing and dryer machines coin operated;
- fully walled resort with CCTV camera system in the communal area;
- reception opening hours from 09.00 till 18.00 every day;
- free high speed WiFi in all the resort;
- sliding mosquito nets doors and ceiling fans available in all the apartments.
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Babylon Pool Villas
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.8 2 Bedroom Apartment Pool View
Positives
- Friendly staff that knew what they were doing and very helpful. Spoke very good English
Great time in Phuket, althoguh not everything was open there was plenty to see and do and not too crowded like Phuket normally is