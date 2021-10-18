Babylon Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Babylon Pool Villas in a prioritized manner, and Babylon Pool Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Studio Deluxe Room 27 m² ฿12,650 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,350 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Studio Deluxe Garden View 27 m² ฿14,410 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Single Bedroom Apartment 35 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Single Bedroom Apartment Deluxe 40 m² ฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults 2 Bedroom Apartment Pool View 80 m² ฿19,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults 2 Bedroom Apartment Pool Access 80 m² ฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Offering a peaceful sanctuary located just behind the pristine waters of Nai Harm Beach, Babylon Pool Villas is found 45 minutes away from Phuket International Airport and 30 minutes from Phuket Town. Visit the sea-gypsy village with its small fish market, charter a long tail boat for some island touring, stretch out in one of the many local beach-side restaurants or just spend a night in one of the many pubs and nightclubs. These are only some of the leisure activities that can be enjoyed here. There are only fifteen apartments, each one fully furnished and enhanced with self-catering facilities set among a lush tropical garden. At Babylon Pool Villas all the resort face a communal 7/12 mt overflow swimming pool with a shallow area for children or non swimmers. A spa area and a waterfall are additional features of our swimming pool for your comfort and relax. After the pool therapies and a sauna,you can lie then in the shade or sunbathe on the sun deck equipped with sun beds and sun umbrellas. At night underwater and garden lights create a wonderful environment for an al fresco dining or drink in your private patio or balcony or for a nice barbecue in the garden. What a wonderful place to relax and unwind with your partner, family or friends.

Amenities / Features 7/12 mt overflow swimming pool with a shallow area for children or non swimmers, jet spa area and waterfall;

communal tropical garden;

communal barbecue area;

parking area;

washing and dryer machines coin operated;

fully walled resort with CCTV camera system in the communal area;

reception opening hours from 09.00 till 18.00 every day;

free high speed WiFi in all the resort;

sliding mosquito nets doors and ceiling fans available in all the apartments.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels