PHUKET TEST & GO

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 0
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 2
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 3
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 4
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 5
+45 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿12,600 DEPOSIT
REFUND POLICY
13 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 151 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel Clover Patong Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Hotel Clover Patong Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Jacuzzi Room 35
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket, a 4-star features contemporary design combined with warm Thai hospitality and the highest standard of service and quality, Staying true its philosophy of " Simplicity in Luxury" Located in the heart of Phuket, Hotel Clover Patong Phuket is a minute walk to the popular Patong beah, a five (5) minutes' walk to Jungceylon and Central, the largest shopping malls on the island and Bangla Road, a fun party district. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 45 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel

Amenities / Features

  • https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 13 reviews
Rating
Excellent
10
Very Good
3
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hotel Clover Patong Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Ian Shaw

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 30/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positives     
  • Staff
Negatives
  • Breakfast could be better,

A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.

🇬🇧Peter

Reviewed on 04/02/2022
Arrived on 27/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positives     
  • Reception team helpfulness
  • Hotel staff in general
  • Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
  • PCR testing was within walking distance
Negatives
  • Small room and little working area
  • Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
  • Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out

Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.

🇺🇸Carl L. Kitchenmaster

Reviewed on 22/10/2021
Arrived on 12/10/2021
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Positives     
  • All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
Negatives
  • Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.

Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.

🇺🇸Edward Osmond

Reviewed on 10/10/2021
Arrived on 03/10/2021
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Positives     
  • Friendly staff
  • Good breakfast buffet
  • Comfortable room
  • Well designed facility and rooms
  • Great pool
  • Good AC
  • Plenty of hot water
Negatives
  • None

Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.

🇹🇭Suvannee Iamjoy

Reviewed on 10/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Positives     
  • Cleanliness
  • Comfortable bed
  • Food
  • Staff
  • Service
  • Location
Negatives
  • None

Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.

🇸🇪Magnus Modig

Reviewed on 10/10/2021
Arrived on 01/10/2021
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Positives     
  • Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
Negatives
  • Breakfast a bit poor

A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.

🇫🇷Gérard CAMBON

Reviewed on 24/09/2021
Arrived on 11/09/2021
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Positives     
  • La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
  • Le choix au petit déjeuner
  • Le restaurant
  • Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
  • La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
  • Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
  • Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
  • Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
Negatives
  • On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞

Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel. Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs). Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏 Je recommande les yeux fermés!

🇫🇷Johann Mikis Fabrice BLANC

Reviewed on 23/09/2021
Arrived on 14/09/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positives     
  • Clean
  • Good bedding and sheets
  • Nice shower products
  • Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Negatives
  • None.

Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.

🇺🇸Johnny Bisbikis

Reviewed on 09/09/2021
Arrived on 01/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Positives     
  • Nice room
Negatives
  • They could improve the gym

Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.

🇨🇦Brandon Pitawanakwat

Reviewed on 30/08/2021
Arrived on 21/08/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positives     
  • Great friendly and helpful staff
  • Walking distance to Patong Beach
  • Good breakfast buffet
  • Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
  • Fitness Center
  • Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
  • Safe, Secure, and Quiet
Negatives
  • None

I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.

🇩🇪Uwe Babiel

Reviewed on 18/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Positives     
  • Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!

Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.

🇨🇭Niederer Martin

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 18/07/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positives     
  • Flexible hotel management
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean rooms
  • Good breakfast buffet
Negatives
  • No

We had to postpone the arrival by a week because COE paid for everything. The flexible hotel management was a great solution. The reception at the airport also went very well. We will definitely book here again after Sandbox.

🇺🇸Alan Gerald Anderson

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 09/07/2021
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Positives     
  • Close to beach
  • quiet
  • great staff
  • great breakfast buffet
  • fitness room
  • pool
  • great housekeeping staff
  • great front desk staff
  • safe, secure
Negatives
  • not permitted to bring a friend/guest to room

I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked Hotel Clover with the proximity to beach, great staff, great breakfast buffet, exercise room and pool! I was completely taken care of by staff.

Address / Map

162/8-11 Taweewong Rd., Patong Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU