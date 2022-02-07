Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 151 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel Clover Patong Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Hotel Clover Patong Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26 m² ฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26 m² ฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28 m² ฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Jacuzzi Room 35 m² ฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket, a 4-star features contemporary design combined with warm Thai hospitality and the highest standard of service and quality, Staying true its philosophy of " Simplicity in Luxury" Located in the heart of Phuket, Hotel Clover Patong Phuket is a minute walk to the popular Patong beah, a five (5) minutes' walk to Jungceylon and Central, the largest shopping malls on the island and Bangla Road, a fun party district. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 45 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel

Amenities / Features https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels