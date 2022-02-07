Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket, a 4-star features contemporary design combined with warm Thai hospitality and the highest standard of service and quality, Staying true its philosophy of " Simplicity in Luxury" Located in the heart of Phuket, Hotel Clover Patong Phuket is a minute walk to the popular Patong beah, a five (5) minutes' walk to Jungceylon and Central, the largest shopping malls on the island and Bangla Road, a fun party district. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 45 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positives Negatives
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positives
Negatives
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Positives
Negatives
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Positives
Negatives
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Positives Negatives
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Positives
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Flexible hotel management
- Friendly staff
- Clean rooms
- Good breakfast buffet
We had to postpone the arrival by a week because COE paid for everything. The flexible hotel management was a great solution. The reception at the airport also went very well.
We will definitely book here again after Sandbox.
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Positives
Negatives
- Close to beach
- quiet
- great staff
- great breakfast buffet
- fitness room
- pool
- great housekeeping staff
- great front desk staff
- safe, secure
- not permitted to bring a friend/guest to room
I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked Hotel Clover with the proximity to beach, great staff, great breakfast buffet, exercise room and pool! I was completely taken care of by staff.