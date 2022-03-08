PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Mee Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Tropical complex "Baanmee Resort Phuket" is located in Chalong, just a 10-minute drive from the beautiful beaches of Kata, Kata Noi, Nai Harn, Karon. The only resort in Phuket that is also fully equipped with ALL FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. It offers detached houses set around landscaped gardens with direct access to the outdoor pool. Free WiFi, massage room is available on the resort territory. The entire interior of the houses is furnished in a loft style with air conditioning. It is equipped with a TV with cable channels, a kitchenette with a fridge, electric kettle and coffee machine. Paid airport shuttle is available

Amenities / Features

  • Fully equipped with ALL FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
45/81 Soi Suki. Chaofa Road. Chalong, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

