The Nai Harn - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
1715 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Nai Harn in a prioritized manner, and The Nai Harn will directly collect payment from you.

Enjoy your stay in a SHA Plus-certified hotel offered by The Nai Harn, Phuket.

The Nai Harn, Phuket, a member of Leading Hotels of the World is situated on the beachfront and offers the last word in ocean view luxury. Settle into your own private sanctuary overlooking stunning ocean or island views. Our warm, friendly team of hosts offer a unique welcome and encourage guests to enjoy a memorable stay framed by the unspoiled natural landscape of mountain peaks, green forests, lush gardens and sandy beaches, lapped by turquoise waters that are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving or sailing. The Nai Harn leaves no stone unturned in its quest to provide an unforgettable vacation experience.

The Nai Harn was ranked #23 Best Resort in the World and #2 Resort in Thailand from the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveller.

Amenities / Features

  • Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • 30% off spa
  • 25% off laundry
  • Additional Benefits for guests staying 10 consecutive nights or more: One time 3 course dinner at Cosmo for 2 person (10 nights or more), Airport pick up (14 nights or more).
  • Travel period from 1 July until 31 October 2021.
  • Rates are inclusive of applicable taxes.
  • Offer is subject to availability
  • Terms and conditions apply.
If you were a guest at The Nai Harn, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇫🇷Blancho

Reviewed on 25/10/2021
Arrived on 16/10/2021
4.5 Deluxe Ocean View Room
Positives     
  • Hôtel with excellent position close to the sea and beach
  • Excellent Space distribution between rooms, bar, pool, dining room and spa

Excellent hôtel where you can spend one week without getting bored. Good location in south phuket close to nai harn beach

Address / Map

23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

