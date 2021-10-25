Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Enjoy your stay in a SHA Plus-certified hotel offered by The Nai Harn, Phuket. The Nai Harn, Phuket, a member of Leading Hotels of the World is situated on the beachfront and offers the last word in ocean view luxury. Settle into your own private sanctuary overlooking stunning ocean or island views. Our warm, friendly team of hosts offer a unique welcome and encourage guests to enjoy a memorable stay framed by the unspoiled natural landscape of mountain peaks, green forests, lush gardens and sandy beaches, lapped by turquoise waters that are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving or sailing. The Nai Harn leaves no stone unturned in its quest to provide an unforgettable vacation experience. The Nai Harn was ranked #23 Best Resort in the World and #2 Resort in Thailand from the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveller.

Amenities / Features Daily breakfast for 2 persons

30% off spa

25% off laundry

Additional Benefits for guests staying 10 consecutive nights or more: One time 3 course dinner at Cosmo for 2 person (10 nights or more), Airport pick up (14 nights or more).

Travel period from 1 July until 31 October 2021.

Rates are inclusive of applicable taxes.

Offer is subject to availability

Terms and conditions apply.

