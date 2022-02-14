PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛维吉特度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
868条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系普吉岛维吉特度假村以优先方式，以及普吉岛维吉特度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

If cancellation is made within 7 days prior to arrival, deposit is non-refundable. No Show or Early Check-Out will be charged 100% period of stay.

这个仅限别墅的度假村围绕环境而建，保留了大部分树木，别墅与周围环境融为一体。普吉岛维吉特度假村位于友谊海滩（潮汐海滩）上，俯瞰查龙湾。该物业距机场 50 分钟路程，距城镇 25 分钟路程，距芭东海滩 40 分钟路程。您不会想在满足您所有需求的情况下走出度假村。对于小孩子，度假村设有儿童俱乐部，其中包括从儿童游泳池到休闲室、艺术和手工艺品以及自然小径的所有设施。普吉岛维吉特度假村是符合 SHA 和 SHA+ 标准的所有人的理想度假胜地。

便利设施/功能

  • Infinity edged swimming pool
  • Kids pool
  • Kids Club
  • The Beach Bar
  • The Savoury Restaurnat
  • The V Spa
  • Free Wifi in villa and resort public area
  • Free scheduled activities
  • Free scheduled shuttle bus
  • Taxi, car and motorcycle rental
分数
如果您是普吉岛维吉特度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

