Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Located in Rawai Beach, 2.3 mi from Phuket Seashell Museum, Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. With free WiFi, this 5-star hotel has a garden and a terrace. The accommodations offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests.

Guest rooms are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, a hairdryer and a desk. At the hotel each room is fitted with a wardrobe and a private bathroom.

Windmill Viewpoint is 4.3 mi from the accommodations, while Promthep Cape is 5 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 21 mi from Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa.

Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 8 reviews
Rating
Excellent
6
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
1
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Karla K

Reviewed on 06/02/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positives     
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
Negatives
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

Reviewed on 06/02/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positives     
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
Negatives
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

Reviewed on 06/02/2022
Arrived on 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positives     
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

Reviewed on 04/02/2022
Arrived on 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positives     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
Negatives
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Reviewed on 02/11/2021
Arrived on 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

Reviewed on 17/09/2021
Arrived on 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Positives     
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
Negatives
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

Reviewed on 17/09/2021
Arrived on 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Positives     
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
Negatives
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

Reviewed on 13/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
Positives     
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
Negatives
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

Address / Map

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

