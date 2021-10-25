Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Our hotel is conveniently located in Phuket's most vibrant city, Patong beach. If you are looking for a nightlife vibes, Ashlee Hub is a Hub of entertainment. There are Patong Otop Shopping Paradise where is a local market selling souvenirs and local bar-beers around us. Taking steps only 300 meter will lead you to the endless soft white sand and sparkling water of the beach. Whether you are able to enjoy taking a sunbath on the rooftop swimming pool with pool bar services in the late afternoon or continue relaxing with our sky lounge and get some refreshment. Incredible sunset view is always available here. And if you feel energetic and want to keep your fit, just go and work out in your fitness.
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 6 reviews
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positives
- Great pool for morning swims
Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positives
Negatives
- Good location
- Friendly, helpful staff
- Large room and balcony
- Wifi was inconsistent in my room
- Bathroom is a bit dated
Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positives
Negatives
- Very straight forward and efficient
The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
PositivesNegatives
- Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.
Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positives
Negatives
- Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
- Je ne vois pas personellement
Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
PositivesNegatives
A very good hotel at a budget price friendly staff who assist when needed. Manager supplied info and documents on time and provided good direction when needed. WE WOULD RE V ISIT for sure