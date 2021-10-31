The View Rawada Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Standard Sea View 20 m²
Deluxe Sea View 42 m²

Internet - Wifi

The View Rawada Phuket is located on top hillside at Baan Bangkhontee Village,Offer a magical panorama sea view of Chalong Bay and Rawai Beach along The southeast coast of Phuket. this Beautiful 4 Star boutique Resort is designed In a modern contemporary style which offers 75 well-appointed guest rooms And very spacious suites to guests who are still seeking a resort which offers A private and indulgent tropical escape.

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 2 reviews

Wendy walker Arrived on 30/10/2021 3.9 Deluxe Sea View Positives Beautiful views Negatives Location far out Hotel is lovely and clean, easy check in and very helpful. There is no food being served which isn't what i'd expect from a sandbox hotel and especially one that is in a location such as this one.

David Warburton Arrived on 22/10/2021 4.3 Standard Sea View Positives Great value, nice views and location Negatives Wifi average The View Rawada in Rawai were very easy and helpful right from the start of the booking stage which took the stress away. Nice location with views over Chalong bay etc. and nice pool. Very good price for the quality. Very good staff and rooms cleaned every day. Would recommend not just for SHA but for a normal stay when the time comes. Definately recommended