PHUKET TEST & GO

The View Rawada Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
119 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The View Rawada Phuket - Image 0
The View Rawada Phuket - Image 1
The View Rawada Phuket - Image 2
The View Rawada Phuket - Image 3
The View Rawada Phuket - Image 4
The View Rawada Phuket - Image 5
+27 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
2 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 100 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The View Rawada Phuket in a prioritized manner, and The View Rawada Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Sea View 20
฿13,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Sea View 42
฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Internet - Wifi

The View Rawada Phuket is located on top hillside at Baan Bangkhontee Village,Offer a magical panorama sea view of Chalong Bay and Rawai Beach along The southeast coast of Phuket. this Beautiful 4 Star boutique Resort is designed In a modern contemporary style which offers 75 well-appointed guest rooms And very spacious suites to guests who are still seeking a resort which offers A private and indulgent tropical escape.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The View Rawada Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The View Rawada Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Wendy walker

Reviewed on 31/10/2021
Arrived on 30/10/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Positives     
  • Beautiful views
Negatives
  • Location far out

Hotel is lovely and clean, easy check in and very helpful. There is no food being served which isn't what i'd expect from a sandbox hotel and especially one that is in a location such as this one.

🇬🇧David Warburton

Reviewed on 30/10/2021
Arrived on 22/10/2021
4.3 Standard Sea View
Positives     
  • Great value, nice views and location
Negatives
  • Wifi average

The View Rawada in Rawai were very easy and helpful right from the start of the booking stage which took the stress away. Nice location with views over Chalong bay etc. and nice pool. Very good price for the quality. Very good staff and rooms cleaned every day. Would recommend not just for SHA but for a normal stay when the time comes. Definately recommended

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

76/19 Moo 4 Viset Rd, Rawai Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Metadee Resort and Villas
8.6
rating with
2205 reviews
From ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
868 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse
9.2
rating with
535 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU