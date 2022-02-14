Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy If cancellation is made within 7 days prior to arrival, deposit is non-refundable. No Show or Early Check-Out will be charged 100% period of stay.

このヴィラのみのリゾートは、ほとんどの木が維持され、ヴィラが周囲と調和するように作られた環境の周りに建てられています。ヴィジットリゾートプーケットはフレンドシップビーチ（タイダルビーチ）にあり、チャロン湾を見渡せます。空港から50分、町から25分、パトンビーチから40分です。あなたはあなたのすべての必要性が世話をされてリゾートから出たくないでしょう。お子様向けのリゾートには、キッズプールからリラクゼーションルーム、アートとクラフト、自然遊歩道まで、あらゆるものが揃ったキッズクラブがあります。ヴィジットリゾートプーケットは、SHAおよびSHA +スタンダードを備えたすべての人にとって理想的なエスケープです。

アメニティ/機能 Infinity edged swimming pool

Kids pool

Kids Club

The Beach Bar

The Savoury Restaurnat

The V Spa

Free Wifi in villa and resort public area

Free scheduled activities

Free scheduled shuttle bus

Taxi, car and motorcycle rental

