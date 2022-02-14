PHUKET TEST & GO

ザヴィジットリゾートプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

868レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にザヴィジットリゾートプーケット 直接連絡し、 ザヴィジットリゾートプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

If cancellation is made within 7 days prior to arrival, deposit is non-refundable. No Show or Early Check-Out will be charged 100% period of stay.

このヴィラのみのリゾートは、ほとんどの木が維持され、ヴィラが周囲と調和するように作られた環境の周りに建てられています。ヴィジットリゾートプーケットはフレンドシップビーチ（タイダルビーチ）にあり、チャロン湾を見渡せます。空港から50分、町から25分、パトンビーチから40分です。あなたはあなたのすべての必要性が世話をされてリゾートから出たくないでしょう。お子様向けのリゾートには、キッズプールからリラクゼーションルーム、アートとクラフト、自然遊歩道まで、あらゆるものが揃ったキッズクラブがあります。ヴィジットリゾートプーケットは、SHAおよびSHA +スタンダードを備えたすべての人にとって理想的なエスケープです。

アメニティ/機能

  • Infinity edged swimming pool
  • Kids pool
  • Kids Club
  • The Beach Bar
  • The Savoury Restaurnat
  • The V Spa
  • Free Wifi in villa and resort public area
  • Free scheduled activities
  • Free scheduled shuttle bus
  • Taxi, car and motorcycle rental
Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

人気のフィルター

