Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
This Pullman property on the popular island of Phuket enjoys not only a picturesque beachfront location, but countless amenities as well. With the Sapparot Club, Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort (SHA+ certified) also caters to those traveling with kids by offering a wide range of activities which include mask making. Others can head out kayaking, island hopping, take in a game of golf, and complete the trip with a rejuvenating session at the Talay Spa. The resort offers four inspiring dining venues in addition to romantic dining on the beach and room service. At the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort (SHA+ certified), guests will enjoy the perfect blend of Thai hospitality and 5-star service.
Room rates from 23 December 2021 onwards can be inquire by filling in "Request Booking" Button.
BENEFITS:
-Maximum children stay in the same room and share bed with parents for 2 persons (below 12 years old) with breakfast included.
-50% off for second room for children (up to 12 years old) when stay minimum 7 nights.
-Complimentary roundtrip transportation from Phuket International Airport when book and stay minimum 7 nights.
-20% off for food & beverages in all outlets (excluding alcohol beverages).
-20% off for Talay Spa on a la carte menu.
-Complimentary signature HOBIE Wave Sailing class for 30 minutes.
-Free! Water activities such as Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, marine walk and more.
-Free! Beach activities such as Beach Volleyball, Table Tennis, Petanque and more.
-Free WIFI and business corner.
-Fitness, Kids pool and kids club are available.
-We are pet friendly hotel in Phuket! Dogs, cats or rabbits with maximum 30 kgs. of weight can stay in our Pool Villa Garden with the owners with additional charge applies. First pet is at THB1,000 net/night and the second pet is at THB500 net/night. Click here to see more information.
-Connecting rooms for deluxe sea view and adjoining villas are available.
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 6 reviews
If you were a guest at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.4 Junior Suite
Positives
- easy of the process when here is a great results
Very impressed with the process as everything is well organized and covered. I big process to get here but overall its been well worth it.
4.8 Pool Villa Garden View
Positives
Negatives
- We were treated so well by the staff
- Everything was prepared so well for our arrival with a dog and on our birthday
- The room was beautiful, comfortable, private
- The food was very good, drinks and snacks
It was a wonderful place to be located for the "quarantine" and the hospitality was some of the best
4.3 Deluxe
PositivesNegatives
- Nurse from airport PCR was painful during testing
Very good organization but COE was not smooth to get it . It was difficult to get CeO from Switzerland embassy
5.0 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- 2 nice big pools
- enjoy your meal
- good breakfast buffet
- Private beach
- friendly staff
- Pool bar
- Gym
- Spa
- Massage
- Beach suitable for children
- Family friendly
- Nice spacious room
- Big balcony
- Rain shower
- The pools are very low for swimming properly not well suited.
- The food and drinks in the hotel and at the bar are too expensive.
- The beach or. the sea is also only suitable for swimming at high tide.
- The spa and massage offers are completely overpriced.
- Completely unsuitable for single travelers, as there is absolutely nothing in front of the hotel.
- Taxi to the city oneway 600 Bath.
- The cheese and sausage selection could use an upgrade.
All in all a very good 5 star hotel which I only get 4.
Recommended for families and couples who want peace and quiet and who don't leave the hotel.
Absolutely unsuitable for solo travelers as there is little to do in front of the hotel and in the surrounding area.
You always need a taxi or rent a scooter for activities.
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
- Great selection of food for breakfast. Staff are attentive and caring. Daily schedule of activities such as yoga, Thai kick-boxing, etc to keep one occupied during their 14-day mandatory stay at Phuket, so you are never bored.
The hotel takes measures to prevent spread of COVID, for example, in the buffet restaurant, guests are asked to wear gloves and masks when taking food. The Phuket Sandbox scheme and hotels have struck a good balance between preventing the spread of infection and making the stay in Phuket feel like we're still on a vacation.
4.9 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- Very tasty and diversified breakfast buffet, changes every day!
- Beach is wide and the sand is soft
- Staff is very friendly, incredibly helpful and has initiative, e.g. brought us a fun small crab they found on the beach, warned about the upcoming rain when I was using my laptop on the beach, offered alternative transportation options when our flight got cancelled, recommended a jogging path and some nearby street food...
- Seaside view room has huge balcony with beautiful view of the beach, as promised
- Hotel is almost empty during the quarantine, we basically have this huge beach and pools to ourselves
- Lots of free activities: yoga classes, aqua gym, kayak, stand up paddle, waterpolo, water volleyball, beach volleyball, ping-pong, a game about boxing the other person off of a cylinder and into the water...
- Nature is incorporated into the hotel design: trees and frog ponds in the middle of restaurants, trees deposit flowers on the paths every morning...
- Unpredictable weather prediction during rain season makes bringing a laptop on the beach hazardous and beach activities prone to cancellation
- Yoga and Aqua Gym activities sometimes require close contacts without masks, which seems risky during a pandemic
I would have called this "best quarantine ever", but this would be under-selling it! Most pleasant, relaxing vacation ever is more like it :)