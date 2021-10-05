PHUKET TEST & GO

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Image 0
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Image 1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Image 2
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Image 3
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Image 4
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
6 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This Pullman property on the popular island of Phuket enjoys not only a picturesque beachfront location, but countless amenities as well. With the Sapparot Club, Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort (SHA+ certified) also caters to those traveling with kids by offering a wide range of activities which include mask making. Others can head out kayaking, island hopping, take in a game of golf, and complete the trip with a rejuvenating session at the Talay Spa. The resort offers four inspiring dining venues in addition to romantic dining on the beach and room service. At the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort (SHA+ certified), guests will enjoy the perfect blend of Thai hospitality and 5-star service.

Room rates from 23 December 2021 onwards can be inquire by filling in "Request Booking" Button.

BENEFITS:

-Maximum children stay in the same room and share bed with parents for 2 persons (below 12 years old) with breakfast included.

-50% off for second room for children (up to 12 years old) when stay minimum 7 nights.

-Complimentary roundtrip transportation from Phuket International Airport when book and stay minimum 7 nights.

-20% off for food & beverages in all outlets (excluding alcohol beverages).

-20% off for Talay Spa on a la carte menu.

-Complimentary signature HOBIE Wave Sailing class for 30 minutes.

-Free! Water activities such as Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, marine walk and more.

-Free! Beach activities such as Beach Volleyball, Table Tennis, Petanque and more.

-Free WIFI and business corner.

-Fitness, Kids pool and kids club are available.

-We are pet friendly hotel in Phuket! Dogs, cats or rabbits with maximum 30 kgs. of weight can stay in our Pool Villa Garden with the owners with additional charge applies. First pet is at THB1,000 net/night and the second pet is at THB500 net/night. Click here to see more information.

-Connecting rooms for deluxe sea view and adjoining villas are available.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 6 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
3
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇦🇺David Robins

Reviewed on 05/10/2021
Arrived on 27/09/2021
4.4 Junior Suite
Positives
  • easy of the process when here is a great results

Very impressed with the process as everything is well organized and covered. I big process to get here but overall its been well worth it.

🇺🇸Daniel Howson

Reviewed on 09/09/2021
Arrived on 07/08/2021
4.8 Pool Villa Garden View
Positives
  • We were treated so well by the staff
  • Everything was prepared so well for our arrival with a dog and on our birthday
  • The room was beautiful, comfortable, private
  • The food was very good, drinks and snacks
Negatives
  • None.

It was a wonderful place to be located for the "quarantine" and the hospitality was some of the best

🇫🇷Vincent Legoupil

Reviewed on 23/08/2021
Arrived on 15/08/2021
4.3 Deluxe
Positives
  • Very good organization
Negatives
  • Nurse from airport PCR was painful during testing

Very good organization but COE was not smooth to get it . It was difficult to get CeO from Switzerland embassy

🇩🇪Geza Franz Locher

Reviewed on 09/08/2021
Arrived on 01/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
  • 2 nice big pools
  • enjoy your meal
  • good breakfast buffet
  • Private beach
  • friendly staff
  • Pool bar
  • Gym
  • Spa
  • Massage
  • Beach suitable for children
  • Family friendly
  • Nice spacious room
  • Big balcony
  • Rain shower
Negatives
  • The pools are very low for swimming properly not well suited.
  • The food and drinks in the hotel and at the bar are too expensive.
  • The beach or. the sea is also only suitable for swimming at high tide.
  • The spa and massage offers are completely overpriced.
  • Completely unsuitable for single travelers, as there is absolutely nothing in front of the hotel.
  • Taxi to the city oneway 600 Bath.
  • The cheese and sausage selection could use an upgrade.

All in all a very good 5 star hotel which I only get 4. Recommended for families and couples who want peace and quiet and who don't leave the hotel. Absolutely unsuitable for solo travelers as there is little to do in front of the hotel and in the surrounding area. You always need a taxi or rent a scooter for activities.

🇲🇾Tey Li Li

Reviewed on 04/08/2021
Arrived on 17/07/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
  • Great selection of food for breakfast. Staff are attentive and caring. Daily schedule of activities such as yoga, Thai kick-boxing, etc to keep one occupied during their 14-day mandatory stay at Phuket, so you are never bored.

The hotel takes measures to prevent spread of COVID, for example, in the buffet restaurant, guests are asked to wear gloves and masks when taking food. The Phuket Sandbox scheme and hotels have struck a good balance between preventing the spread of infection and making the stay in Phuket feel like we're still on a vacation.

🇨🇦Samuel Gelineau

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 22/07/2021
4.9 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
  • Very tasty and diversified breakfast buffet, changes every day!
  • Beach is wide and the sand is soft
  • Staff is very friendly, incredibly helpful and has initiative, e.g. brought us a fun small crab they found on the beach, warned about the upcoming rain when I was using my laptop on the beach, offered alternative transportation options when our flight got cancelled, recommended a jogging path and some nearby street food...
  • Seaside view room has huge balcony with beautiful view of the beach, as promised
  • Hotel is almost empty during the quarantine, we basically have this huge beach and pools to ourselves
  • Lots of free activities: yoga classes, aqua gym, kayak, stand up paddle, waterpolo, water volleyball, beach volleyball, ping-pong, a game about boxing the other person off of a cylinder and into the water...
  • Nature is incorporated into the hotel design: trees and frog ponds in the middle of restaurants, trees deposit flowers on the paths every morning...
Negatives
  • Unpredictable weather prediction during rain season makes bringing a laptop on the beach hazardous and beach activities prone to cancellation
  • Yoga and Aqua Gym activities sometimes require close contacts without masks, which seems risky during a pandemic

I would have called this "best quarantine ever", but this would be under-selling it! Most pleasant, relaxing vacation ever is more like it :)

Address / Map

44/5 Moo 8 Sakdidesh Road, Vichit, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU