This Pullman property on the popular island of Phuket enjoys not only a picturesque beachfront location, but countless amenities as well. With the Sapparot Club, Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort (SHA+ certified) also caters to those traveling with kids by offering a wide range of activities which include mask making. Others can head out kayaking, island hopping, take in a game of golf, and complete the trip with a rejuvenating session at the Talay Spa. The resort offers four inspiring dining venues in addition to romantic dining on the beach and room service. At the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort (SHA+ certified), guests will enjoy the perfect blend of Thai hospitality and 5-star service.

Room rates from 23 December 2021 onwards can be inquire by filling in "Request Booking" Button.

BENEFITS:

-Maximum children stay in the same room and share bed with parents for 2 persons (below 12 years old) with breakfast included.

-50% off for second room for children (up to 12 years old) when stay minimum 7 nights.

-Complimentary roundtrip transportation from Phuket International Airport when book and stay minimum 7 nights.

-20% off for food & beverages in all outlets (excluding alcohol beverages).

-20% off for Talay Spa on a la carte menu.

-Complimentary signature HOBIE Wave Sailing class for 30 minutes.

-Free! Water activities such as Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, marine walk and more.

-Free! Beach activities such as Beach Volleyball, Table Tennis, Petanque and more.

-Free WIFI and business corner.

-Fitness, Kids pool and kids club are available.

-We are pet friendly hotel in Phuket! Dogs, cats or rabbits with maximum 30 kgs. of weight can stay in our Pool Villa Garden with the owners with additional charge applies. First pet is at THB1,000 net/night and the second pet is at THB500 net/night. Click here to see more information.

-Connecting rooms for deluxe sea view and adjoining villas are available.