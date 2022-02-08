Casa Bella Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.7
rating with
68 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Standard Single Room 21
฿13,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 29
฿15,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
Maximum of 1 Adult
Luxury Room 32
฿16,750 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave

Conveniently located in Phuket, Casa Bella Phuket is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Casa Bella Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Casa Bella Phuket the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

87/71 T. Chalong A. Muang , Phuket Thailand, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

