Casa Bella Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 60 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Casa Bella Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Casa Bella Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy non refundable

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Standard Single Room 21 m² ฿13,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Internet - Wifi

Kitchen SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Room 29 m² ฿15,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,250 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Internet - Wifi

Kitchen SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Luxury Room 32 m² ฿16,750 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Conveniently located in Phuket, Casa Bella Phuket is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Casa Bella Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Casa Bella Phuket the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels