Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Image 0
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Image 1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Image 2
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Image 3
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Image 4
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant in a prioritized manner, and Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Double Room 30
฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool

Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant, located in Naiharn, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 3.5km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, kitchen. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant.

Score
0.5/5
Terrible
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
1
🇳🇴Jan Erik Horgen

Reviewed on 26/08/2021
Arrived on 03/08/2021
0.5 Deluxe Double Room
Positives     
  • Nothing
Negatives
  • Theft

The whole Sandbox arrangement is a high level scam operation designed to steal money from healthy people. Go somewhere else! Steals your money, will not return it, refuses to cooperate with even simple information. Took money for services not rendered, refuses to refund, refuses to provide basic written information like receipts for the "services" paid for.

Address / Map

59/206 Samakkee Soi 1, Viset Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

