Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located just a three-minute walk from the beautiful Andaman Sea, Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach offers a luxurious accommodation at an affordable price. Rooms at Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach are thoughtfully designed to provide the best in comfort and convenience for guests looking for a hassle-free stay while traveling to this region. Walk through the Fifth Avenue style entrance to the trendy lobby where the hotel’s fashionable and thoughtful staff are waiting to welcome each guest. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find an outdoor pool at the hotel. Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach offers a range of well-appointed guestrooms featuring ten different designs in each room category. Guests of Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach will find that the service and facilities offered are of the highest quality, making it a very exciting way to explore a new city while enjoying a great accommodation. Note: Rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0/6/13 in total of THB 8,000/person The Covid Test (RT-PCR) will conduct at nearby test-center, not inclusive of transfer fees. 100% deposit is required to issue SHABA certificate, to further process certificate of entry. This deposit is refundable if COE is not passed.

