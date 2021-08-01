PHUKET TEST & GO

Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
2898 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Image 0
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Image 1
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Image 2
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Image 3
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Image 4
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach - Image 5
+13 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach in a prioritized manner, and Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach will directly collect payment from you.

Located just a three-minute walk from the beautiful Andaman Sea, Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach offers a luxurious accommodation at an affordable price. Rooms at Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach are thoughtfully designed to provide the best in comfort and convenience for guests looking for a hassle-free stay while traveling to this region. Walk through the Fifth Avenue style entrance to the trendy lobby where the hotel’s fashionable and thoughtful staff are waiting to welcome each guest.

Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find an outdoor pool at the hotel. Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach offers a range of well-appointed guestrooms featuring ten different designs in each room category. Guests of Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach will find that the service and facilities offered are of the highest quality, making it a very exciting way to explore a new city while enjoying a great accommodation.

Note:

  1. Rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0/6/13 in total of THB 8,000/person
  2. The Covid Test (RT-PCR) will conduct at nearby test-center, not inclusive of transfer fees.
  3. 100% deposit is required to issue SHABA certificate, to further process certificate of entry. This deposit is refundable if COE is not passed.
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧David Stanton

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 08/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Double or Twin Room
Positives     
  • The sandbox regulations well understood and staff helpful in getting me to the Swab centre for PCR tests. Good choice of breakfast
Negatives
  • When I was there Kata had very limited shops open . It was impossible to buy fruit for example

Good value small modern hotel where staff had an excellent understanding of the sandbox rules. Large room interestingly furnished.

Address / Map

20/10 Kata Road, Kata Beach, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse
9.2
rating with
535 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel
8.3
rating with
4442 reviews
From ฿-1
Metadee Resort and Villas
8.6
rating with
2205 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
391 reviews
From ฿-1
The SIS Kata Resort
8.8
rating with
1078 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Rocks
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
602 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sea Galleri by Katathani
8.6
rating with
954 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU