Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
602 reviews
Updated on February 11, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach in a prioritized manner, and Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation made 5 days or earlier before arrival date is fully refundable.
  • Cancellation made less than 5 days before arrival date is 1 night charge.
  • Cancellation made on the arrival date is 100% charge.

Please note that the 5% bank fee will be deducted when the refund is made.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room Sea View 33
฿15,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool

Orchidacea Resort is located on the gently sloping hills of Kata, Phuket -Thailand, overlooking the crystal clear Andaman Sea and the immaculate white sands of Kata Beach. The modern-Thai style resort offers you a fantastic experience, with friendly and attentive Thai style service. Orchidacea Resort consists of 5 luxurious room categories to suit all, gorgeous restaurants, a fantastic swimming pool with a Jacuzzi corner and a separated children pool, favourable pool bar, fully equipped gym, a relaxing massage service and meeting rooms.

Address / Map

210 Khoktanod Road, Kata Beach, Karon, Muang, Phuket., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

