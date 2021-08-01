Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Sugar Marina Resort - 时尚 - 卡塔海滩以优先方式，以及Sugar Marina Resort - 时尚 - 卡塔海滩从你会直接收取货款。
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach 酒店距离美丽的安达曼海仅有 3 分钟步行路程，提供价格实惠的豪华住宿。 Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach 酒店的客房经过精心设计，可为在该地区旅行时寻求无忧住宿的客人提供最佳的舒适和便利。穿过第五大道风格的入口，进入时尚的大堂，酒店时尚而体贴的员工正恭候着每一位客人的到来。
想要锻炼或休闲的客人会很高兴在酒店找到一个室外游泳池。 Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach 提供一系列设备齐全的客房，每个房间类别都有十种不同的设计。 Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach 的客人会发现所提供的服务和设施是最高品质的，是探索新城市同时享受一流住宿的非常令人兴奋的方式。
笔记：