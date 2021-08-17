PHUKET TEST & GO

The SIS Kata Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
1078 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The SIS Kata Resort in a prioritized manner, and The SIS Kata Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Well-placed in the restaurants, family fun, beaches area of Phuket city, The SIS Kata Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The SIS Kata Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, room service (limited hours), 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 124 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as spa by Lets Relax, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, The SIS Kata Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features

  • #stayinstyle #infinitypool #kata #katabeach
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇬🇧andrew coward

Reviewed on 17/08/2021
Arrived on 09/08/2021
4.6 SIS-Double or Twin with Stella Pool View
Positives     
  • good value
  • great location
  • clean
  • 5 star hotel
Negatives
  • none

great hotel for the money. close to beach (5 min walk). good facilities. nice swimming pool. nice service.

Address / Map

255 Kok Tanode Road, Karon District, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

