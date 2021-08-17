Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The SIS Kata Resort in a prioritized manner, and The SIS Kata Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Well-placed in the restaurants, family fun, beaches area of Phuket city, The SIS Kata Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The SIS Kata Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, room service (limited hours), 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 124 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as spa by Lets Relax, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, The SIS Kata Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features #stayinstyle #infinitypool #kata #katabeach

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 4.6 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible The SIS Kata Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The SIS Kata Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 andrew coward Arrived on 09/08/2021 4.6 SIS-Double or Twin with Stella Pool View Positives good value

great location

clean

5 star hotel Negatives none great hotel for the money. close to beach (5 min walk). good facilities. nice swimming pool. nice service.