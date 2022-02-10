Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, Kata Rocks is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Only 48 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kata Rocks also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Kata Rocks is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Amenities / Features Sandbox Package included.

Daily breakfast for 2 persons per bedroom

Roundtrip airport transfer to/from Phuket Int'l airport

one (1) time 60 minutes Thai or Oil Massage for 2 persons

Daily minibar (local beer, soft drink etc.)

Late check out until 4pm subject to availability

