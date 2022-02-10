PHUKET TEST & GO

Kata Rocks - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Kata Rocks - Image 0
Kata Rocks - Image 1
Kata Rocks - Image 2
Kata Rocks - Image 3
Kata Rocks - Image 4
Kata Rocks - Image 5
+32 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Kata Rocks in a prioritized manner, and Kata Rocks will directly collect payment from you.

Kata Rocks is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, Kata Rocks is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Only 48 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kata Rocks also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Kata Rocks is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Amenities / Features

  • Sandbox Package included.
  • Daily breakfast for 2 persons per bedroom
  • Roundtrip airport transfer to/from Phuket Int'l airport
  • one (1) time 60 minutes Thai or Oil Massage for 2 persons
  • Daily minibar (local beer, soft drink etc.)
  • Late check out until 4pm subject to availability
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kata Rocks, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kata Rocks
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

186/22 Koktanode Road, Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
602 reviews
From ฿-1
The SIS Kata Resort
8.8
rating with
1078 reviews
From ฿-1
Impiana Private Villas
8.6
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
391 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sea Galleri by Katathani
8.6
rating with
954 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel
8.3
rating with
4442 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
2898 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse
9.2
rating with
535 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU