PHUKET TEST & GO

Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
4442 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Sugar Palm Grand Hillside is a boutique-like style that merges with the Thai culture. We are well known for couples travelers, family, and solo travelers. The hotel's 106 well-appointed rooms include great views, modern furniture, spacious enough to rest, work, or unwind. Swim a few laps in the hotel's outdoor swimming pool or take a 3 min walking exercise to the beautiful beaches of the Kata beach. For a nice relaxing day at the hotel, back in the room, guests can enjoy room service, sit at room balcony, Smart TV, a bathtub, and free Wi-Fi. A Gym, and meeting facilities are also available for guests' use. For an enjoyable dining experience, visit our very own Palm Square Restaurant - for its food variety.

Added INFO: * All rates are NET includes SHA+TRANSFER (Airport-Hotel) *Copy and paste this link www.thailandpsas.com to your browser or click it for your swab appointment
Price: 8,000THB/person *Pay LATER OPTION! is not allowed for SANDBOX PROJECT

Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇹🇭Osman

Reviewed on 26/10/2021
Arrived on 16/10/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room (Double or Twin)
Positives     
  • Nice big room and clean
Negatives
  • Poor internet connection, The parking space is very limited

"Nice" I stayed for 7 nights there, very friendly service at the desk, clean and large room. Great location not far from the beach (about 8-10 min walking). good value for money

I recommend it!!"

🇺🇸Raymond Landfair

Reviewed on 24/09/2021
Arrived on 17/09/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room (Double or Twin)
Positives     
  • Very good breakfast
  • Staff very courteous and friendly

The rooms are very modern and nice. My room was on the 4th floor and has a spectacular view of this beautiful area.

Address / Map

1 Khoktanod Soi 3, Kata Road, Tambon Karon Muang Phuket, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

