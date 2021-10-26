Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Sugar Palm Grand Hillside is a boutique-like style that merges with the Thai culture. We are well known for couples travelers, family, and solo travelers. The hotel's 106 well-appointed rooms include great views, modern furniture, spacious enough to rest, work, or unwind. Swim a few laps in the hotel's outdoor swimming pool or take a 3 min walking exercise to the beautiful beaches of the Kata beach. For a nice relaxing day at the hotel, back in the room, guests can enjoy room service, sit at room balcony, Smart TV, a bathtub, and free Wi-Fi. A Gym, and meeting facilities are also available for guests' use. For an enjoyable dining experience, visit our very own Palm Square Restaurant - for its food variety. Added INFO: * All rates are NET includes SHA+TRANSFER (Airport-Hotel) *Copy and paste this link www.thailandpsas.com to your browser or click it for your swab appointment

Price: 8,000THB/person *Pay LATER OPTION! is not allowed for SANDBOX PROJECT

